Her Friend Required Gifts For Her Birthday Party, So She Called Her Out In A Group Chat

Birthdays are different for everyone — some people want big celebrations, others a simple dinner. Some people don’t like to celebrate their birthday at all!

Because of this, expectations can sometimes be hard to set. This woman was shocked when her friend had some birthday requirements that she thinks went a bit too far.

Now, her friend is mad at her and she still thinks the situation was weird.

Let’s get the full story.

AITA for telling my friend she’s acting out of line for telling people they HAD to bring a gift to her birthday celebration? This is so stupid but I’m actually wondering now. To start off, I’m a 26 year old woman. Everyone involved in this story has been part of my life since high school. Yes, we argue like most friend circles but this was way bigger. My friend turned 27 a few days ago and had a birthday celebration I didn’t end up going to because she was so entitled about it.

Sounds like they had a fight…

One of the ground rules she set for this celebration was that everyone going had to bring a gift that day or they weren’t allowed to be part of it. I had no issue doing this because I typically always make sure I do these things in advance but I found it pretty unfair to the people who a) bought stuff online and had to wait for it to be delivered b) were in difficult financial situations or c) some other reason. I said this in our group chat and her response was “not to be harsh but if you’re broke, why even bother coming?” I told her “you’re doing this at your house so I’m not sure why it’s such an issue”. We kinda got into it. She told me “if you guys are true friends, you would’ve remembered that your friend’s birthday was coming up and gotten a gift on time”. I asked her if someone hurt her feelings during her last birthday and if that was why she was inflicting this on everyone now and she caught an even bigger attitude.

Things are escalating!

Some people were on my side and said it was pretty unfair and was putting pressure on people. Other people disagreed and said “if you don’t have the money, just make something at home”. Anyway, it was heated. She asked me if I was broke or something and I flat out told her I don’t feel comfortable attending anymore because of her attitude. She just left me on seen. Some people were asking ME to chill out meanwhile my other friend texted me separately and told me she agreed and didn’t understand why she was being unreasonable. Well, she had the party and texted the group chat saying “thanks to the people who cared enough to celebrate with me” along with a photo with the friends who went. I just opened the message and didn’t say anything.

Ouch…

Am I so wrong for calling that out? I mean personally, I don’t care about getting gifts on my birthday. I’ve had people give them to me a bit later. Then again, I also don’t care about gifts much. I just want to know if I was somehow rude and came off as uncaring. Like yea, people can make things at home but we typically just buy things.

Let’s get into the comments.

This person thinks the present request is ridiculous.

While this person thinks it wasn’t great to bring it up in the group chat.

Most people agreed that it’s rude to ask for presents, though.

Overall, everyone said she should get some new friends!

Sometimes birthdays show you who someone really is. Time for some new friends!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.