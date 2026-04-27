Man Thought He Was Getting A Good Deal On A Small Rental Home By The Beach, But His Landlord Is Almost Always Outside His Door With Construction Workers

Imagine moving into a small rental home that is owned by a lady who lives in a larger house on the same property. What would you do if there was construction going on right next to your home every single day? Would you complain to the landlady, move out, or try to get revenge?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he deals with it for awhile. Eventually, he has enough and comes up with a revenge plan that really messes up the landlady’s plans.

Let’s read all about it.

sweet revenge on my landlord. I live in an expensive part of the united states. To live in a 500 square foot cottage, it costs me $2100. Upon moving in, the 70 year old land lady gave me the impression that the space would be a private sanctuary. She failed to mention that from the moment i moved in, she would start doing loud, invasive, and extensive work on my property.

Here’s what the space is like…

To give you a little idea of the space, there is a 3 bedroom house next door, and then there my place, a separate unit with it’s own yard. Attached is a yet another unit that has been under construction- the land lady told me she planned on building a dance studio. She failed to mention that she would be building this when i signed the lease. Originally, the space was a 2 bedroom, but she built a closet separating the unit and turned it into a small 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with a tiny kitchen with a living room. It’s expensive, but hey, it’s by the beach, secluded and i thought i would have privacy. Boy, was i wrong.

There are multiple problems.

The land lady and her workers are here every single day from 1PM to 8PM, sometimes later, just generally when it gets dark outside. She has an unlicensed contractor working from 3 to 8pm “because that’s the only time i can get him, since he has a day job.” They are cutting stones, doing all kinds of landscaping, redoing different structural parts of the houses, so loud hammering, but worst of all, the landlady is just always there. It felt like she was constantly watching me. I can’t keep my windows open or have the luxury of walking around naked in my own home because there is someone always there. The last thing i want when i come home at 5PM after a long day of work is to hear loud noises, let alone my land lady.

This would be even more frustrating!

I put up with this nonsense because i didn’t want to create conflict. But then she left an eviction notice in my mailbox informing me that she smelled marijuana and that i had to move out within 30 days. Despite me being frustrated with the situation, i am very busy with work and didn’t want to deal with finding a new place. I just had moved in four months prior, and it’s a pain in the butt to find a place to live in this town. Lucky for me, she didn’t realize that a just cause eviction law had recently passed in the city. I wrote her a lengthy letter, informing her that she doesn’t have grounds kicking me out based on a smell, and must pay me to move out.

This is some good revenge!

Here is the revenge: I went down to the city, and informed them that i have a hunch she had illegally turned her unit into a duplex. They came to my place the next day. I let them inspect my residence and showed them the work she had been doing in the unit connected to mine. They said they would look into it. I get a response from her lawyer letting me know that she was in fact wrong, and can’t kick me out.

Here’s the downfall for the landlady…

She told my wife that she thinks that i am evil and that she had to go to therapy because of my letter. She also told her that the house got red tagged because i reported her to the city. So now she can’t have a duplex anymore, and is going to have to occupy the other half as a room. Say bye bye to your plans on building a dance studio, witch. She will also have to demo all the work that has already been done, because she didn’t get permits. All because she was upset that she thought she smelled weed in the house. I have never felt so good getting someone back using the city laws against them. Forget landlords that try and screw people out of a home because they are control freaks. I definitely taught her a lesson, and am moving out at the end of the month because i don’t want to live here anymore.

That landlady sounded awful! I’m glad OP is moving out, and he was pretty smart to report that lady for an illegal construction project.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person wants to know what the landlady was smelling.

Another person knows what it’s like to be a tenant and a landlord.

This is the takeaway of this story.

This person is currently dealing with construction noise.

He did the right thing!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.