Manager Says Employees Can Work “Unlimited Overtime,” So They Decided To Take Full Advantage Of This Offer

If you were told you could work as much overtime as you wanted, would you work a lot of overtime, or would you choose to avoid overtime if possible?

In this story, one manager tells the employees they can work “unlimited overtime,” and all the employees decide they are going to take full advantage of this offer!

Keep reading for all the details.

Manager said ‘Unlimited Overtime’ for Mother’s Day Week.. Now They’re Mad We Took It Seriously Our district manager told us before her vacation, that on the week of Mother’s Day we could work as much overtime as we wanted this week. So my coworkers and I planned to hit 50+ hours. Some came in early, others worked doubles. Normally, people just clock in and out without pushing OT, so this was a big change.

But the higher ups must not have realized how much overtime the employees would work.

Halfway through the week, the district manager suddenly told our head manager we were doing too much OT. I think the shift leads were in on it too, because they’re used to being the only ones with heavy hours. I didn’t quite hit 50 hours total (only 10 hours overtime) because of Cinco de Mayo, but my friend did, and now they’re side-eyeing him. Why would she greenlight unlimited overtime just to walk it back midweek?

Don’t say “unlimited” overtime if you don’t really mean it! You never know how much employees will try to take advantage of the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly! People do want to work.

Ten hours really isn’t a lot of overtime.

This is probably what happened.

Yes, it was all the manager’s fault!

This is a good point.

Never underestimate how willing employees are to work.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.