Man’s Neighbor Has A Noisy HVAC System Keeping Him Up At Night, And Since Asking Them To Fix It Didn’t Help, He Threatened To Call The Cops

Imagine trying to sleep, but every night there’s a loud noise coming from upstairs. Anyone would want a solution as soon as possible.

In this story, one resident was dealing with a neighbor’s noisy broken HVAC system, but what started as a polite request for silence after 11 PM soon escalated.

Would you have dealt with the situation differently?

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for threatening to call the cops on my neighbor because they use their broken hvac system? I live in a 3-story complex on the top floor. Around a year ago, my downstairs neighbor’s HVAC system (bathroom ventilation fan) started acting up, probably a broken ball bearing. All fans are on the roof, so the vibration travels directly into our apartment. It sounds like a washing machine on full centrifuge above our bedroom. It’s not unbearable, but it’s stressful and affects sleep. I asked the HOA for my neighbor’s number and explained the situation. I told them they’re free to use it during the day but asked politely if they could turn it off after 11 PM while waiting for repairs.

Sounds reasonable, but it didn’t last.

At first, they were cooperative, occasionally forgetting, which I let slide. Over time, I had to send reminders around 11:50 PM. Months later, they stopped responding entirely, ignoring our “quiet after 11” deal. I sent longer messages but got no reply. One night, at 1:50 AM, I sent: “please respond as I really don’t want to head out of bed and knock on your door.” No reply. I went down, knocked, and left.

There was an explanation, it seems.

The next day, they responded: “We weren’t home, this is bad because of humidity. We’re not trying to disrespect you, you just have to be patient while repairs are pending.” I understand the need to vent humidity and suggested ways to reduce it. I only asked them to avoid using the fan at night. They continued using it at night occasionally. I kept sending messages, ignored.

Things escalated.

Last night, I finally sent a more tempered message: “Christ… is it that hard not to turn it on at night? It’s against HOA rules and local law after 11 PM. If this continues, I’ll have no choice but to call the cops.” This morning, the HOA told me my neighbor’s mother called, claiming I harassed her daughter with texts and threats. I usually have a good standing with the HOA, but this made me feel like I’m the bad guy. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

This reader shares their thoughts.

Maybe it’s a bit much.

Something to consider.

Someone else thinks they’re in the wrong.

Another reader chimes in.

A bit much, isn’t it?

It’s a classic ‘barking at the wrong tree’ kind of situation.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.