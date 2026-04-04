New Employee Is More Interested In Video Games Than Learning The Job, So He Eventually Gets Fired

Imagine being short staffed at work, and a new employee is hired. What would you do if that employee was a complete slacker who refused to learn how to do the job?

In this story, one company encounters this exact situation, and an employee has to do some digging online to find a way to prove this guy is not a good employee.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t steal my overtime… I work in IT for a large company. A year ago we were a bit short staffed so we finally picked up a new coworker, we’ll call him Chad. When I saw Chad’s resume there were a few red flags, for example he had close to 10 different jobs in the past 5 years. For the first few days everyone was ok with him but after a few shifts we noticed a pattern…

Chad was a bit of a slacker.

He would constantly browse gaming sites, go home for lunch so he could play with his games (which was fine since it’s his lunch break anyway), and after coming back from break he would have his iPad with him so that he can watch twitch after business hours (we work 12 hour shifts and the datacenter is pretty dead around 5:00pm). He was a pure video game addict. Don’t get me wrong I am ok with people slacking off but I at least want them to learn how to do their job first so that they can be of help when needed.

Chad seemed like a lost cause.

For the first 3 months my team tried our best to train him but he was way more focused on gaming than actually learning the job. He never retained anything we taught him because he just wasn’t interested. My team kept telling our manager about his lack of progress but our manager just chalked it up to us doing a horrible job of training him. When Chad was 8 months into the job he still didn’t know how to do the basics that most people already pick up by the first week, and our manager still refused to fire him (most assumed that he didn’t have the nerve to pull the trigger on it). At that point our team was already so fed up with Chad that we just ignored him and gave up training him.

The real issue involved overtime pay.

Our team is 24/7 so we cover for holidays but the company only wants 2 staff members max for holiday shifts because they don’t want to pay too much overtime. When the next holiday shift was coming up I volunteered for it with another coworker, I love the overtime pay and plus I didn’t want Chad to work it because if something DID blow up he would be useless (I worked holidays alone with Chad before and I did all the work, really frustrating). This didn’t sit well with Chad though and he brought it up to me. He told me it wasn’t fair that I was working more holidays than him and he wanted to work this next one, he also brought it up to my manager and I was pretty much forced to let him have it. I saw the smug look on his face as he rejoiced in his triumph… but deep down that was the last straw for me.

Time to dig up some dirt.

I didn’t believe that this guy deserved to get overtime pay for a shift that I know he won’t be lifting a finger for so I felt like I had to get my revenge. I started browsing his Facebook page to try to dig up dirt on this guy and turns out his FB was a goldmine. The guy always complained about work and made his status updates public so that I could see it without even being his friend.

Time to loop in the manager.

Once I found these I forwarded screenshots to my coworkers and that eventually reached my manager. This woke my manager up and he was finally on a mission to get Chad fired. The only tricky part was that Chad’s Facebook name was fake and he had no pictures of himself in his profile; the only reason I knew it was his Facebook was because I always saw him on it during work. My manager decided to take a stab anyway and had a 1 on 1 meeting with Chad and showed him the Facebook page and asked him if it was his.

It wasn’t that easy.

As we predicted Chad denied it all. After that meeting, my manager gave me the update that we don’t have enough evidence to fire him. I was so close to getting him that I didn’t want to let this jerk slip through. I searched his FB even more, found his wife’s FB page and sure enough HER pictures were also public and it had quite a few pictures of Chad tagged with his FB profile. Nailed him.

Chad couldn’t get away with it this time.

My manager brought up the pictures and Chad had no choice but to admit it was him. He even had the nerve to say to my manager “the only reason I lied about my FB page the first time was because I wanted to protect you (my manager) just incase this would bring trouble from HR”. He was fired on the spot. Felt so good.

But that wasn’t the end of Chad.

The Aftermath My manager still had to deal with Chad a few times via e-mail afterwards. Apparently after Chad got fired he sent an e-mail to my manager’s boss saying how my manager made my team gather the evidence so that Chad can get fired before he moves to the US… We didn’t even know he was moving to the USA, in fact he always said how he hated that country so it was a surprise to us. He also sent an e-mail to my manager about how he found out he has cancer and since he doesn’t have a job he can’t afford the medical bills for it. Not sure if Chad was just lying about that to make my manager feel bad but I wouldn’t put it past him.

Chad sounds like the ultimate horrible employee. I’m glad they were able to get him fired. Really, he never should’ve been hired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a strong opinion.

A video game lover weighs in.

I’m pretty sure it’s the first one.

He clearly shouldn’t be working in IT.

He never should’ve been hired.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.