Night Shift Supervisor Says Inappropriate Things To New Employee, So She Reports Him To The Day Shift Supervisor And Gets Him Fired

Imagine being hired for a new job, but when you meet the man who is going to be your supervisor, he makes creepy and inappropriate comments, asking you questions that are too personal. Would you do your job and try to ignore him, quit, or report him?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she reports the supervisor to another supervisor.

Keep reading to see if you think that was the right thing to do.

AITAH for going to my current supervisor for concerns about the nightshift supervisor and getting him fired before my release to work on midnights? I (f32) just started my new job 2 weeks ago. I have been training on days with more tenured employees to get a better grasp of procedure and troubleshooting during operations. I did my interview with the dayshift supervisor, the nightshift supervisor was unavailable to sit in. I was assured there wouldn’t be any issues in my transition to nightshift, the supervisor on nights was previously an employee of the dayshift supervisor a long time ago and he vouched for his character. One week into my employment, I finally got to meet the nightshift supervisor. I have an approachable and personable demeanor due to working in healthcare for close to a decade, and with being a new employee, I am cautiously friendly with everyone, especially when it comes to management.

The night shift supervisor sounds creepy.

After the first initial meeting and me expressing some thoughts and concerns with him, (which I didn’t feel in any way giving green flags, flirty, or otherwise) he started approaching me more frequently when he could engage in conversation on his way off the clock heading out. I started to feel a bit uncomfortable when he brought up sending me a friend request on social media, messaging me his personal phone number, and telling me information about another employee that I had previously discussed concerns about in reguards to a difference in work dynamic and how it should be addressed, showing a bit of favoritism in my favor. The next meeting, we only had 3 total, I noticed the other new employee who would also be moving on nights was trying to get his attention to ask questions and he walked right past her, ignoring her in order to come talk to me. I tried my best to be brief in order to allow her some time to get whatever she needed to talk about handled, seeing as I had already had my issues and concerns handled.

Again he ignored her and just went home after that.

She had a question.

Come to to final meeting out on the floor yesterday. I had experienced a minor issue with my first pay, something I’m sure we all expect at some point, so I had reached out to him to ask about proper procedure and who I needed to talk to if there was an issue. I wake up at 3:45am in order to give myself adequate time to get ready and commute to work on time with time to spare. I figured that since he works nights and he was going to be my boss, I’d ask. He saw my message but didn’t respond. I don’t think anything of it, and so in due time I’m already clocking in and fully caffeinated and ready to go.

The night supervisor is definitely creepy.

I’m in the middle of set up when he approaches me and uses the opportunity to initially ask me why I had messaged HIM with my pay question. I replied that he was going to be my supervisor and the only person I knew of that was awake at that time I could ask. He explained a few things, which I did appreciate. I continued my machine set up, he stuck around, following me and chatting as I puttered around, and what really caught my attention and brought me full stop was when he brought up his salary and made a comment about needing/wanting a sugar baby. No thank you.

She was very uncomfortable.

At this point I was visibly uncomfortable and had asked one of my coworkers to keep an eye out for me. I tried to end the conversation as quickly as I could and did my best to finish up so I could head to the back once we started production. He seemed frustrated and mumbled a question i could barely make out, so i asked him to repeat.

He asked a bit more loudly if I was married or not.

Is he stocking her?

I replied yes, I was. Have been for 10 years. He immediately sounded aggressive and replied “you should probably change your relationship status on social media then.” And walked off. My coworker that was looking out for me immediately checked in on me to make sure I was ok. I was and continued to work.

But he still didn’t back off.

After he left, the supervisor sent me a message asking me what perfume I was wearing. That’s where I draw the line. I waited until everything was settled down and running smoothly and promptly went to talk with the dayshift supervisor.

She shared everything that had happened.

I communicated that I was extremely uncomfortable, that I felt that he was being inappropriate, and that I’d like someone in management to mediate because I’m very non confrontational and want to have the best scenario play out. I gave the screenshots I had of the messages sent by the nightshift super to the dayshift super, and after being assured that everything would be taken care of, I went back to work. This was at 7:30ish in the morning. Too early, I know. Lol

Management definitely took care of the situation!

So rolls around right before last break at around 12:45 pm, my coworker tells me they saw the nightshift supervisor walking into the offices. We go on break and we see him being escorted out by HR, security, and the plant manager, carrying his coffee pot and personal belongings out to his car and escorted off the property. Now they have advertisements up for night shift supervisor. Am I a jerk?

The night shift supervisor is clearly the one who messed up. She did the right thing by reporting him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person reassures her that she handled the situation appropriately.

This is a good question.

Exactly!

Hopefully he learns from this experience.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.