Pre-Teen Spent Over An Hour Setting Up A Balloon Prank In Her Sibling’s Bedroom, But When Her Dad Caught Her, It Turned Into The Sweetest Gesture Ever

Sibling revenge plots rarely go as planned, but in this story, it really went off the rails.

When one pre-teen spent over an hour secretly filling her older sister’s bed with balloons to make it collapse under her, her dad caught her mid-scheme and forced her to undo every bit of it.

What was meant to be a prank ended up being the most accidentally wholesome thing she ever did.

Keep reading for the full story!

Sibling petty revenge had opposite effect My sister is 7 years older than I am. She was a teen with teen angst — I was a pre-teen and likely an annoying little troublemaker. She lashed out at me for some reason (who started it or why, I can’t recall), but enough was enough!

The younger sister decided she needed to act.

Filled with anger, I snuck into her bedroom after she left to visit friends and hatched my plan. Her double-bed mattress was held up with pine slats. I pulled the bedding off, removed the mattress, piled the slats in the corner, and blew up a couple dozen party balloons.

No detail was left overlooked in this cunning plan.

I scattered the balloons in the bed frame, carefully laid the mattress back on top of the balloons, and re-made the bed — relishing the idea of them all popping and the bed collapsing as she climbed in. In all, it would have taken me more than an hour getting everything ready and making it all look exactly as she left it. The last task was for me to hide the slats in my room and cover my tracks.

But then she hit a snag.

Which is when our dad caught me. I was in trouble. I had to put all the slats back where they belonged, and then I was sent to my room. I wasn’t allowed out for the rest of the evening. Foiled!

But then the story took an unexpected turn.

The next day, my sister came and gave me a hug. She had been having a difficult time lately, and she thought it was really sweet and thoughtful of me — she came home and her room was filled with party balloons. It really cheered her up.

Seems like these balloons are exactly what her sibling needed!

What did Reddit think?

This user would have done things a bit differently.

This user wonders if the older sibling ever found out her original intent.

This commenter just didn’t see that ending coming!

This petty revenge plot led to an unexpectedly wholesome ending!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.