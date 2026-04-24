Siblings Grow Up With Their Uncle As Their Legal Guardian, But Years Later, When Half The Siblings Are Already Adults, Their Dad’s Girlfriend Tries To Pretend Like She’s Their Stepmom

Imagine growing up without your parents. As one of the older siblings in the family, you find yourself almost raising your younger siblings, and you’re used to it.

What would you do if your dad came back into your life and so did his new girlfriend who is very patronizing and acts like she’s your stepmom. Would you humor her, ignore her, or try to get her to stay away?

In this story, one young woman is in this situation, and she ends up taking away the girlfriend’s key to their house. Now, she’s wondering if she went too far.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for taking away my dad’s girlfriend’s keys after she tried to send me to bed For context, I, 21F, have four siblings, 26M, 23M, 12F and 10M. Our uncle has been our legal guardian since our mom passed and my dad has been out of our lives. My 23yr old brother and I are home for the summer from college, my oldest brother lives in the city. Since we’ve come home my uncle’s been away on a work trip, so it’s just been me and my siblings around the house.

They’ve hesitantly let their dad back in their lives.

Further context, my dad used to be a problem drinker and was basically estranged for half of my life, very limited contact, and growing up it’s always been my siblings and i taking care of each other. For the past year or so, my dad has been wanting to reconnect with us, mainly my younger siblings. He’s been getting better in his habits, he was clean for three years and managed keep his act together. Because of this, we’ve allowed a couple of visits from time to time.

Then there’s the woman who thinks she’s their stepmom.

Four months ago he started seeing someone new, quite a bit younger than him, in her thirties, and she seems to have this strange obsession with playing mom. She visits way more frequently than he does and seems to be under the impression that she’s our new stepmom. I think it’s kind of weird but we just let her do her thing since she’s not harming anyone. She does have this patronizing way of addressing us, it’s better with my oldest brothers but with me it gets a little ridiculous sometimes. Again, i kinda just ignore it and go about my own business.

But then things took a turn.

A few weeks before my brother and i came home, she was helping my uncle pick up our younger siblings from school and driving them home. Because of that, she was given a key to the house. Since then she’s around all the time and just playing parent to my younger siblings, but not really doing much because my older brothers and i take care of the responsibilities. In short the situation started when we had her and my dad over for dinner, my brothers cooked a great meal and it was all going good until my dad ended up making a very insensitive and innapropriate joke during dinner and she corroborated that joke by making a really ugly insinuation about our late mother. Not gonna get into that. We saw them out and that was that. We put the kids to bed and kinda talked about what happened, and informed our uncle about the situation. We were all unsure of what to do.

The girlfriend came back to apologize.

The next afternoon both my brothers were busy with work and i picked up the kids from school and got home to my dad’s girlfriend in our kitchen. This was the first time she’s let herself in when nobody was home and it caught me kinda of guard. She had basically come to apologize on my dad’s behalf, she said that he felt so ashamed he couldn’t bear coming here. I sent the kids to their rooms and explained the situation to her, i also communicated to her that i found her comment to be extremely inappropriate and in poor taste.

OP did not appreciate the girlfriend’s patronizing tone.

She started laughing it off but i was clear with her that we wouldn’t tolerate anything like that again. and then she said something like, “aw, it’s so cute that you’re trying to be their mom / their adult.” I kinda just blinked at her. The remainder of that conversation she had that same attitude, just not taking me seriously and treating me patronizingly. Naturally i got fed up and got started on dinner.

The lady stayed the rest of the day.

Idk where she went for the next while, i think she went into the kids rooms to help them with homework, but she stuck around for the rest of the night. Out of the kindness of my heart i cooked extra food for her even though she didn’t ask for permission to stay and low and behold, she stayed for dinner. Later on in the night she was fawning over the kids again and around ten, in her stepmom manner she was like “okay my dears! it’s time for bed.” My younger siblings were in the living room watching tv. They’re usually pretty disciplined at going to bed themselves.

It gets weirder.

At this, they looked over to me, gave me the look like what is this lady doing, and i just shrugged and they went off to their rooms because it was close to their usual bedtime anyway. Now wait for this. I’m in the kitchen cleaning up. Dad’s girlfriend is on her phone at the island. She looks up at me and says, “you too, hon.” It crosses my mind that she could’ve been joking but i devise after a moment that this was not a joke and she was in fact sending me to bed.

So i naturally i say, “what?”

She wasn’t joking.

She says, “it’s getting late, time for bed.” And kind of tuts at me. To remind you guys, i am 21 years old. I go to college and am working almost full time in the summer. I’ve been taking care of my family since i was twelve. This woman has been dating my estranged father for barely half a year. So, i give her the benefit of the doubt, that she clearly has some mental issues and is a little crazy. I tell her i think it’s time that she went home.

The lady will not back down!

She is insistent that i “go on to bed” still acting like she’s my mom. This gets me a little ticked off. I explain to her that i feel disrespected being talked to like that, and that i’m an adult. and as an extension to our previous conversation, i need her to take me seriously because i don’t joke around about my family or my siblings and she is on thin ice. She continues to laugh me off and goes on in the super patronizing tone. Again she uses the phrase “it’s so cute when teenagers try to act like adults.” throws in some stuff about me having a hissy fit and being rebellious.

OP made it clear that she was serious.

At this point i’m just so fed up by everything, i simply say, “you have five minutes to get your things and leave this house.” In response she scoffs and gets up and walks off to the bathroom, and on the way i hear her say something along the lines of, “no wonder anatole (dad) says you’re a frigid little priss.” When she’s in the bathroom, i go over to her handbag and her keys on the couch. She has a gigantic keyring and a ton of keys so knowing she won’t notice, i remove our house key from the ring. Then i go back to my room. I hear her leave maybe 20 minutes later.

The girlfriend finally noticed the key was missing.

The next day, i get a bunch of texts from her, panicking about the key. I told her i took it. She said some stuff, called me a brat, saying she was going to tell my uncle and brothers, and i was being childish. I told her i was at work and if she wanted to talk she could call me at 4. otherwise she could go bother my brothers about it but they were at work too so good luck with that.

There she goes being patronizing again.

She went off again with the “stop pretending to be an adult” thing and said that my younger siblings were like her kids and she needed to take care of them, and this was “unsafe.” The last text i sent her was: “this is the last i’ll say this. You’ve been disrespectful of me and my brothers since we met and dismissed my attempts to communicate with you. I’m no longer investing energy into enduring your behavior. I’m going to be honest, there is very little chance that you are going to get that key back. This is not helping those chances. Like i said, 4pm, you can call.” She yapped some more then blew up my brothers’ phones and texted my uncle as well. I’m writing this as this is occurring.

She’s wondering if it was wrong to take the key.

I told my brothers a bit about what happened when she came over, but they don’t know the full story. My uncle is also in the dark about this. but i’ll tell them what happened if i need to. Look, i don’t doubt that in her heart she does truly care for my younger siblings. I don’t think she’s a bad person or anything, plus my uncle trusted her enough to give her entry into his house. She just really ticked me off. Her whole stepmom act is also really facetious to me. I’d have no problem letting her help out around the house if she was respectful and communicated that’s what she wanted. Anyways. AITAH

That woman doesn’t need a key. She’s not their stepmom. She sounds really annoying and perhaps even delusional.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Yes, why does she think OP is a teenager?

Another person is wondering about the teenager comment.

This person wouldn’t have been as nice.

Here’s a suggestion to cut contact.

That lady needs to stop pretending to be their stepmom.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.