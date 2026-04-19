Student’s Landlord Gets Mad At Her When She Refuses To Let Him Enter Her Apartment, So She Gets Back At Him By Signing Him Up For As Many Subscriptions As Possible

Imagine renting an apartment that has a lot of glaring problems, but it’s the only place you can afford. If one of the glaring problems was the awful landlord who wanted to enter your apartment whenever he wants, would you let him in or lock him out?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and it gets even worse when she’s so sick that she can barely stand. A friend and her dad end up helping her out, but in the end, she finds a way to get revenge, yet the guilt is eating her up.

Let’s see if she really has any reason to feel guilty.

AITAH for signing my landlord up for dozens of subscription websites after he went too far? Im a 22F biology student in germany and approx 6 months ago I moved into my now apartment, location seemed okay but in all honesty the apartment was a mess. No Doors (not even apartment door at the time), no heating (i mean absolutely none, no heating coils nothing), wires sticking out walls. It was basically just a trainwreck. but you know how it is in life. you have to do whats necessary to survive.

But it gets worse.

So i moved in (after blackmailing the landlord to at least put in the actual door). Everything was fine at first, months went by, suddenly he told me i needed to move out in a few months. I was completely confused. The contract mentioned nothing of that sort. So in theory i shouldve been able to live there 10 years or so. And even more confused because he didnt actually give me a notice. He just verbally told me to leave in a few months.

The landlord sounds awful!

Well Life happens so i started looking for apartments again, soon after tho i got sick, very sick. Winter came and i had no heating, i had 40 degrees celsius fever and could barely think straight. Thats when he demanded to be let in again, for Context, he wanted to be let in every few weeks or so to “check up on the apartment”, which would just end up with him bullying or threatening me somehow. So i told him no, explained i was extremely sick and i couldnt do this.

He clearly didn’t believe that she was sick.

He… how do i say this nicely…exploded. Started spamming my phone with messages and calls. First he complained and threatened why i couldnt “just let him in” then after i didnt respond (still dying in bed mind you) he made up a reason for why im behaving the way i am. He said i was hiding something from him, since i wasnt willing to let him in. He threatened with Police, and went to his lawyers. I then received a written letter stating that i HAD to let him in 3 times on 3 appointments and in the future had to keep letting him in.

Thank goodness she had a friend who could help her.

Since i was still sick i asked my father for help and friends, a friend of mine was a dude (its relevant i promise) and he agreed to be with me for the appointment. Day came, I had my most warm clothes on, mask on and was barely “there” mentally. Landlord came and i slid down the wall and ended up half laying/half sitting while the landlord and my friend spoke. It was so surreal to be honest. I was dizzy, confused, on the floor, and my landlord ignored me completely and just happily spoke to my friend.

But this wasn’t the end of it.

I noticed that when he spoke to me alone, he was so aggressive but as soon as he saw my friend he changed his tune. My friend at least patted me on my shoulder. After this appointment tho is when everything escalated. Christmas came and i had enough time to be at my grandmas place for 2 weeks. Landlord texted me and demanded my permission for him to enter my apartment when im gone.

I wouldn’t trust him either!

I refused, i didnt trust him exactly. After talking to my dad, i decided to play nice and allowed him to enter on one day, lying to him that i was only gone for the weekend. After hearing this he decided this wasnt worth the effort and decided not to come. He specifically said he wouldnt enter my apartment until i came back. 2 weeks later i come back and my apartment looks changed, small things like power outlets being off, things moved etc. i thought i had done it but then he exploded again in my messages.

She asked her dad for help.

He broke in using his key and saw that i had a cat toilet (contract states no cats but my friend who owns a cat was in the hospital so i took care of the cat temporarily) and he complained that my apartment was messy (duh i wasnt expecting visitors) He then took Pictures and said you will move out within 13 days. (again with no written notice only verbal) At this point this became too much for me and i begged my father to sign a contract stating that for all matters regarding the apartment he is the contact person instead of me, since i was starting to be scared of him. So my dad intervened and him being the “no nonsense” guy, the landlord very quickly noticed he couldnt go far with him.

The lawyers looked at the contract.

So we spoke to lawyers who read through the contract and were like, yo this whole contract is absolutely rubbish, it looks like a petulant child wrote this. Contract rules: – if i terminate the contract and wished to move out, i would have to pay double the rent for a year after moving out – I was responsible for furniture that if they were to go missing i would have to pay out of pocket, the catch being that the apartment HAD no furniture

The messed up rules continue…

– the landlord did NOT have to give a notice and with some excuse about “fearing for my safety” is free to enter anytime anywhere, regardless if im home or not – If i wished to have kitchen appliances i must ONLY buy them through him (end price about 3 thousand euros) and if i move out i am not allowed to bring them with me and must sign them over to him and the landlord does not have to pay me back the money) So the lawyers did their work, and it was decided he couldnt force me out of the apartment, not with the police or any other ways.

But that still wasn’t the end.

the end right? except no. He started harassing me. I have no doorbell so he bought me one (months after moving in) and then started ringing it at exactly 6 am every day, until I removed its batteries I dont have mailbox, or any keyes to that mailbox but apparently he put one up just to deface it. He would knock on my windows with wooden things (i live on the first floor) at midnight or later. and all sorts of things.

She wanted to get back at him somehow.

One time i had enough, and i figured if he had so much Time that he spends on harassing me, I figured if i sign him up to a few subscription websites he would get so much mail and email that he wouldnt have time to harass me. So i did, signed him up for newsletters, lingerie magazines and everything imaginable. Shortly after I did it, the harassment stopped, days passed without a single move from him, but he also didnt confront me (i hid my steps online)

She feels guilty.

now weeks later my guilt is too heavy to bear. i feel like wanting to apologize or fessing up what i did but im actually so torn between both options. So yea i just wanted to hear if i was in the wrong to act that way or if i should just apologize to him. If anyones interested, i have found and signed a new apartment contract and will move out in a month.

Her landlord is a nightmare. She let him off very easily by just signing him up for stuff. She has nothing to feel guilty about.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She really never should’ve moved into that awful apartment.

Another person thinks she wasted her time.

This person thinks the landlord knows she sent the subscriptions.

Another person congratulates her on moving out.

I’m so glad she’s moving out!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.