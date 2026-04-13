Supervisor Makes Up Lies To Try To Get Hard-Working Employee Fired, But The Employee’s Friend And Coworker Defends Him

Imagine working with a coworker who becomes a friend. If you found out your supervisor was trying to get your coworker fired, would you mind your own business, or would you defend your coworker?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she decides to defend her coworker. Now, she’s wondering if that was the right thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For standing up for my friend/coworker when our supervisor tried to get our boss to fire him? I 25F have been working at my current job for about 2 years and I really enjoy it and my coworkers are all really awesome to work with especially one let’s call him Will he is 22. Will and I use to attend the same high school. I was in the grade above him, we weren’t really close in school, frankly I didn’t like him. He always picked on me, but after I graduated we went our separate ways. Now it’s been 6 years and I work with him at our job. He has become a really awesome guy and is fun to hangout with and he is a very hard worker always doing what he can to help even tho some people at our job don’t like him.

Uh-oh!

Well about a week ago I kept hearing one of my supervisors talking with our boss about how Will needed to leave. I thought nothing of it until I started noticing my boss acting differently towards Will. I got concerned and approached Will one day asking him what was going on. Will explained that Jake (our supervisor) and him didn’t have a great relationship and that Jake was trying everything he could to get Will fired just because of their bad blood.

Now, Jake is making up lies!

I told Will I have his back and would make sure he stayed cause without him we be swamped with work and struggle to catch up without him. The next day I stepped into my bosses office. He had called me in wanting to talk to me about Will and wanted to know if Will was harassing me. I told him no and asked why he thought that. And he said Jake told him that Will was harassing me.

She defended Will.

I got frustrated and said no and that the only reason this happening was because Jake and Will bad blood. My boss said he knows about the bad blood but said he needs make sure everything is okay with all us and that he doesn’t need to make any decisions until he learns more. I agreed but said that Will was not doing anything wrong and that all he trying to do is be helpful to all of us when we need it and that if Will was fired without a good reason to be that I would put in my notice and quit and that my boss would be without his two hardest workers.

Why would she think it would be wrong to stand up for her coworker? Hopefully neither one of them get fired, but she sounds like a great friend.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Her actions could have serious consequences.

Another person points out that she might get fired.

Another person tells her to make sure she quits if her friend gets fired.

Here’s a suggestion to start job hunting.

If her friend loses his job, she probably will too.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.