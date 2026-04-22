Teenage Girl Tells Her Dad That She Doesn’t Respect Him Anymore Since He Cheated On Her Mom, So Her Dad Grounds Her

Imagine being a teenager when your parents get divorced, and you find out that the reason they got divorced was because your dad cheated on your mom. Would you love and respect your parents as much as ever, or would you resent your dad for cheating on your mom and tearing your family apart?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she is furious at her dad. She eventually couldn’t pretend everything was okay anymore and let her dad know how she really feels. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for being “disrespectful” to my dad after he cheated and my parents got divorced? I (15F) got grounded recently by my dad, and while I know I wasn’t exactly polite, I feel like he deserved what I said. I’m having a hard time figuring out if I really crossed a line or if I was just finally being honest. A few months ago, my parents got divorced because my dad (42M) cheated on my mom (40F). I wasn’t supposed to know at first, but I overheard an argument and later my mom confirmed it.

She feels so bad for her mom.

She tried to keep things civil for my sake and my younger brother’s (10M), but it’s been really hard on all of us. Watching her go through that pain while still showing up for us has made me feel so protective of her and honestly, so angry at him. Even after everything, I still have to split time between both parents. So I go to my dad’s house every other weekend.

She can’t bring herself to act like nothing’s wrong.

He acts like everything is fine, asking about my classes, joking around, trying to play the “fun dad” role. And I just can’t. It feels fake. It feels like he’s trying to pretend like he didn’t tear our family apart.

Last weekend, I hit a breaking point.

She was honest.

He asked why I was being “cold” with him, and I told him flat-out: “You cheated on Mom. You don’t get to act like everything’s normal.” I said I didn’t respect him and that he should stop pretending like he didn’t do anything wrong. He got really quiet at first, then blew up and said I was being rude and disrespectful. He told me that no matter what happened between him and my mom, I don’t have the right to talk to him that way. He grounded me for two weeks no phone, no going out while I’m at his house.

Her mom did not react the way she expected.

When I told my mom, I thought she’d be on my side, but she surprised me. She said she understood why I was angry but that it wasn’t okay to lash out or talk to him like that. She said I need to find a healthier way to deal with how I feel because it’s only going to make things harder for me in the long run. So now I feel stuck. I know what he did was wrong. I know my feelings are valid. But am I really the one in the wrong for finally saying it out loud? AITA?

It sounds like therapy would be a good place to start for everyone. Honesty doesn’t seem like it should be punished, but she needs a way to process her feelings and emotions.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person with divorced parents weighs in.

This person doesn’t think her dad deserves her respect.

Here’s the parent perspective.

Everyone is on her side.

Her feelings sound perfectly normal under the circumstances.

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