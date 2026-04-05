Younger Sibling Knew The Exact Highway Her Sister Was Supposed To Take, But When Her Sister Told Her To Stop Correcting Her, She Stayed Silent And Let The GPS Lead Them The Wrong Way

Sometimes the person who knows the road best is the one nobody listens to.

When one younger sibling who loved studying maps tried to warn her older sister she’d missed the correct highway on the drive home, she shut her down and told her to stop correcting her.

That’s when she decided to let her older sibling get them lost.

Keep reading for the full story!

I wasted 2 hours of my sister’s time because she refused to listen to me When I was younger, around a decade ago, I used to love two things: cars and roads. Still to this day I love cars, but the way I loved roads was through maps.

This was a big hobby of hers growing up.

My favorite activity when I was bored was to go on the maps app and look at the highways that surrounded my area. My oldest sister at the time was the only sibling of mine who had a license. One summer day, she was bored and decided to take me and her boyfriend to an amusement park an hour and a half away from home.

The girls were given very specific instructions from their father.

My father needed the car at the car dealership, as it was scheduled to have routine maintenance done the next morning. My father sent her the address of the dealership and requested that she drop the car off, and he would go and pick us up at the dealer. Now that the context is out of the way, here is where my sister made a mistake. She typed in the address and clicked on the nearest place with that road.

But his maps nerd immediately recognized her sister’s mistake.

The issue is that the nearest place with that road was a town going an hour in the opposite direction. She gets onto a road I will call State Route 100. This intersects with Interstate 1, which we were supposed to get onto. When she passes the highway, this following interaction ensues.

She tries to let her sister know, but being the older sister she was, she refused to listen.

Me: “You were supposed to make that right.” Her: “That’s not what the map says.” Five minutes later, I say again. Me: “We are heading in the wrong direction, this does not go home.” Her: “Maybe it’s an alternate route that’s faster?” Me: “I don’t think a road going in the opposite direction is faste—” (She cut me off.)

Her sister didn’t trust that she knew what she was talking about.

Her, now annoyed: “Listen, I’m going to focus on what the map says, not on you. Just stop already.” And with that, I followed her instruction. After all, why would I complain about going on a road I have never been on?

So finally, she just let her sister go the way she so clearly wanted to go.

From what I remember after that, we stopped for gas about half an hour in. My sister was still convinced we were going in the right direction, but why should I correct her? She was listening to the map after all.

Just when her sister was getting cocky, she finally recognized her mistake.

We hit an expressway and my sister was convinced we made it home and was pleased with herself. This was until an overhead sign said “Town B Regional Airport, 1 Mile.” At this point, my sister realized her mistake.

Queue the panic.

She started freaking out and saying, “I didn’t know this road went here? I was following the map! OP, why didn’t you tell me we were going the wrong way?” I was scared of her getting mad at me, so I just said, “After you told me to stop, I just stopped paying attention to where you were going.” She eventually pulled into a gas station and saw where she set her GPS to.

So when they finally started going the right way, things got real quiet.

After correcting her mistake, we headed the opposite direction, although the car ride was rather silent. We eventually saw signs for the amusement park we started at because she had to turn left at the road I originally told her to turn at.

And that is how I turned a drive supposed to be an hour and a half into a three and a half hour journey.

The younger sibling was quite pleased with herself.

Years have passed since this happened, and I told my father, who thought it was hysterical. I often consider telling my sister, but we sadly rarely speak anymore.

Older siblings versus younger siblings: A rivalry as old as time.

What did Reddit think?

No one likes an “I told you so,” ESPECIALLY coming from a sibling.

Sometimes two people are just destined to not get along.

Getting royally lost is one of the quickest ways to start an argument.

Getting lost was probably a lot scarier back in the day.

Next time, she might want to let her ego take the back seat.

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