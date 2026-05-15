A Math Teacher Blamed Parents For Their Kids’ Failures In School

What does today’s state of education in the United States look like?

Well, based on the comments you’re about to hear from a teacher named Kai, things aren’t looking too rosy.

She’s a math teacher and she posted a video on TikTok where she got real about what’s going on in her classroom…and I think most folks would think it’s a pretty accurate depiction of what teachers are dealing with all across the country.

Kai talked to viewers about how some parents of her students have treated her and reacted to her teaching methods and let’s just say that it’s pretty unfortunate…and some of these parents should be ashamed of themselves.

If you have kids of your own, you’re going to want to pay close attention to what’s going on here and to compare it to what’s going on with their education.

Hang on tight folks, because it’s about to get ugly!

In the video, Kai read emails from parents of some of her students who think their kids shouldn’t have to do their math homework.

She said, “I was notified by my child that you made them miss lunch in order to do their math homework. This is problematic. You have traumatized my child. I will be reporting you to admin and I want him removed from your class.”

This parent definitely sounds over the top…

Kai continued, “There was also the parent who complained about me to an external mental health counselor who reached out to me to set up an appointment, but I’ll make more details about that in another video.”

And on and on it went…jeez!

Another email reads, “Last night my child had an emotional breakdown because they got frustrated with the homework. You have assigned way too much homework.”

Kai told viewers, “Now, keep in mind, this was at the beginning of the year. A lot of 7th graders came in not knowing 3rd, 4th, 5th-grade math because of Covid. The homework I assigned was to students who did not know how to do basic things that they should already be competent in, like adding fractions.”

She makes some very good point…

She added, “I can not teach you 7th grade if you do not know how to add three-digit numbers and how to add fractions. So that is what I said to the parent, that your child is currently at a 3rd-grade level.”

Kai read another email aloud and said, “The math questions on the homework assignment do not align with the state standards for 7th grade. I will not be putting my child in distress for content they do not need to know, and my child will not be doing this assignment.”

This lady sounds like a real gem…

She told viewers, “This is from a parent who actually made my life very, very difficult all year.”

Another email reads, “My child had soccer practice until 8 p.m. and was too tired to complete the homework. Please excuse them from this assignment.”

Do parents not take responsibility for their kids at all anymore?

Kai said, “I get it. People are tired. Not a problem. How about you ask for another day? How about you say, ‘My child will do it over the weekend’? I’m okay with an extension as long as they get the practice. But, no, they just didn’t want to do it.”

She nailed it with what she said next.

Kai added, “Teachers literally can’t hold students accountable when their parents will find every excuse in the book because their child is too emotional and too tired. So, then you’re gonna complain about your child failing? It is the parent’s fault that the child is failing.”

In the video’s caption, Kai wrote, “I held my students accountable and expected excellence from each one of them. The parents made it difficult to do so when they themselves did not want to hold their child accountable.”

Here’s the video.

@kai.mer I held my students accountable and expected excellence from each one of them. The parents made it difficult to do so when they themselves did not want to hold their child accountable. #teachersoftiktok #teacher #math #middleschool ♬ original sound – Kai

Viewers spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

Well, that was quite a doozy, wasn’t it?

Like I said in the intro, things are pretty rough out there for teachers these days, and it’s pretty obvious that some parents are making things even harder on an already strained profession.

And what about the kids?

They get lost in the shuffle on some level if their parents don’t make them take accountability for anything, and who suffers the most in the long run?

It seems like the kids would be the correct answer in that scenario, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

But it’s obvious that some parents are getting the message.

This is a rough time to be an educator at any level, but it’s clear that teaching kids today AND having to deal with their parents is a double-whammy.

Let’s hope this system gets back on the right track sooner than later.

This doesn’t sound great for the future of education…

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