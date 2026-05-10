A Restaurant Argument Over Beer Escalated After a Customer Slapped a Server’s Hand

It’s easy to see that some customers are just looking to make problems.

So, what would you do if a customer loudly demanded to speak to the manager over a minor complaint, then escalated the situation by physically smacking a server’s hand when she tried to take the drink away? Would you try to calm them down? Or would you draw the line and ask them to leave?

In the following story, one bartender does just that, but the customer didn’t go away quietly. Here’s how it all went down.

Karen power couple wants to speak to the manager. Which is me. Hooray… I work as a bartender at a small restaurant. I was at work last night, and I’m working decently quickly on account of it being Saturday. At the time, I was making a series of Long Islands when I heard somebody on the other end of the restaurant demand to speak to a manager, and “…maybe they can get us some ACTUAL service!” For the purposes of the restaurant this week, I am the manager. I, regretfully, set down 4/6 Long Islands, leaving two unhappy regulars.

His complaint was that the beer was flat.

I walk over and introduce myself to an older couple in their 60s sitting there angrily eyeing a young waitress and me. The man says, “This stupid girl just brought me a flat beer!” I look, the beer in question is not flat. It has less head than is ideal, but it is NOT flat. Still, I don’t argue with him. “Sir, that’s not her fault.” I try, but his wife cuts me off, “Yes, it is. Anybody with eyes can see this beer is flat. If it’s flat, she shouldn’t have brought it!” Again. Beer? NOT flat.

Then, they turn the anger on her.

I try a different tactic, “I am the bartender here, ma’am. If you blame anybody, blame me.” Her husband gives me a smarmy, condescending-without-a-word kind of look, “Well, now we’re getting somewhere. Why’d you pour me a flat beer?” I finally get to explain, “I’m sorry sir, our tap was damaged earlier this week. I can get you a different beer, but Mac…” He looks offended, and his wife cuts him off to yell at me. “What, you haven’t fixed it? What kind of restaurant is this?”

At this point, she asked them to leave.

I try to explain the manager is in her 70s and home sick, but the server makes the mistake of trying to take back the beer the old man didn’t want. The Karen slaps her hand, and her husband glares at the young woman as he says, “I didn’t say you could take that back! Go play on your phone.” I glare at these two, and realize they haven’t gotten any food yet. Just a beer they didn’t want, so I realized how much easier it would be to do the only appropriate thing. So, I say, “Ma’am, you can’t be striking servers. I am going to have to ask you to leave.” She stares at me slack-jawed, like she’s shocked she’s being kicked out for a literal slap on the wrist. Well, hand, but still.

Then, she had to threaten the police.

“It was just a tap!” She insists, her husband hating at me with his hating eyes, “No. I’m not moving. Get me your manager.” I try to tell them again that the manager is sick, so I am acting manager. He cuts me off., “Get her on the phone, then. I’m not leaving until…” I cut him off, “…The police arrive? Because if I’m calling anybody, it’ll be them. Don’t worry, though. It’s a misdemeanor.” He leaves immediately. I return to find a line of inpatient, but understanding customers. I start by finishing the last two Long Islands.

Yikes! It’s crazy that the woman actually slapped the waitress’s hand.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person clarifies what you call a male Karen.

According to this comment, she should’ve called the police.

Yet another reader who thinks she should’ve called the police.

Here’s someone who’s never heard of this happening.

Obviously, they were only trying to get something for free, so let them do it somewhere else.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who had to tell a customer she couldn’t use her WIC card to buy the bread she wanted.