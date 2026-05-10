A Senior IT Manager Helped His Partner Get Hired, Then Realized It May Violate His Own Rules

It can be hard to mix relationships and workplace rules when someone isn’t doing the right thing.

So, what would you do if your significant other repeatedly violated company policy after you personally warned them multiple times to stop? Would you keep asking them privately? Or would you report them to their manager?

In the following story, one senior IT employee faces this very dilemma and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s his story.

AITA for Reporting SO to their Manager? We have an IT policy at work that states, “Company IT equipment should never be used for streaming media and/or social media.” My significant other is aware of this policy, as I have expressed it to them on multiple occasions and even detailed times when workers were reprimanded/dismissed for failing to comply. I am a senior member of the IT department and the author/creator of our “Fair Use Policy.” My SO lost their job, and I worked some magic to get them a position in our Call Center.

He’s tried to warn her quietly.

We allow the use of personal devices (phones and tablets) for this purpose, as long as they use their own data. Now I have recently discovered that my SO is breaking this policy and watching movies, TV shows and using Facebook, TikTok and Twitter on company equipment and during their working hours. I have had the “quiet word” and explained how it is wrong for them to do this, yet they continue to flout the fair use policy that they signed an agreement to observe.

Now, he’s unsure what to do.

I’m at an impasse. They don’t earn much here, but what they do is the difference between having good meals daily or ramen through the week and a good meal at the weekend. I know they are breaking policy, and they know they are breaking policy. Do I continue to have these “quiet words” and hope it improves, or do I report the offence to my superiors and their supervisor/manager? I do not and will not show favoritism at work. AITA?

Yikes! That really does sound like a hard decision.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit would do if they faced this situation.

This person sees his side of it, but doesn’t think reporting is the way to go.

For this person, he knows what he must do.

Here’s an alternative solution.

According to this comment, their actions will look bad on him.

He needs to put a stop to this, otherwise it could come back on him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.