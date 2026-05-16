The Counterfeit Connection: Why One Customer’s Attempt to Manipulate a Teller Ended in a Permanent Ban

Handling other people’s money is a high stakes job that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What would you do if you worked as a bank teller and a customer tried to get sneaky with finances thinking you wouldn’t notice? Would you call them on it, escalate the situation, or let them have their way even though it could come back to bite you?

In this story, one bank teller recently shared their crazy experience with a woman who wrote a check from her business account. Here’s what happened.

A lady got mad because I wouldn’t allow her to commit fraud

I’m a bank teller, and usually things go pretty well with customers.

I’ve worked a wide array of customer service jobs, from Walmart to a movie theater to taking sales calls for HSN.

Working at a bank is probably the best so far, because people are less likely to be jerks to you when it comes to their money. Usually.

Seems like there’s some pretty heavy emphasis on that last word. Let’s find out what happened at the bank.

This past Saturday, I had a lady write a check from her business account.

She wrote the check right in front of me.

When I took it from her to cash then deposit it, as she requested so they’d get the funds right away, I glanced at it and felt my heart sink.

Uh-oh!

She was already back from a previous transaction which wasn’t done the way she wanted, so I knew she was the type that was going to be snotty about any little thing that didn’t go her way.

The check was made out to her business’s co-owner, a guy, and… she had signed the back. In his name.

When I refused to take it, and gave her another option that would have saved her from writing/wasting another check, she got huffy and said it had to be written to the guy for business reasons.

But the bank still can’t accept the check.

Okay, so, he has to sign it. Otherwise it’s fraud.

Even if he approves, if it’s not his signature, he could come back later and say he didn’t sign it and I’m the one on the hook.

Regardless, it’s fraud, and I’m not doing it.

The lady still wanted to get her way.

Mad now, the lady “threateningly” said she could go get him, but he wouldn’t be happy.

I just gave her my best customer service smile and said, “Okay!” and turned around to go back to my station until I could actually help her.

The funny thing is, the guy didn’t seem phased when they came back in.

It wasn’t really that big of a deal after all.

He signed the check, I did their transaction, and that was it.

Except the lady paused before leaving, staring at me like she expected an apology.

Again with the stupid, fake grin, I thanked her, and walked away.

A prime example that the customer is NOT always right. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The commenters were annoyed, but certainly not surprised.



One person asked the important questions.



Another earnestly thanked the original poster.



Someone else made a valid point.



And another person even shared their own anecdote.



He’s taking checks and balances to a whole new level.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.