The Smart Bar Sabotage: Why One Man’s Retaliation Exposed the Massive Risk of Connected Workplace Tech

Never stiff the person who built your entire business from scratch — especially when they understand technology better than you do.

When a bartender who had set up a bar’s full infrastructure got cheated out of his pay and had lies spread about him by the owners, he realized he still had access to the bar’s lighting control app.

From then on, he was going to make them regret ever messing with him.

Keep reading for the full story.

Old friends messed me over after I essentially created their business About two years ago my friend — let’s call him Jared — came to me asking about bartending. At that point I had been bartending for about 7 years and had opened a few big name, successful bars. He mentioned wanting to buy a local music venue and rebrand it.

But this bartender didn’t exactly have the best experience in the industry.

Fast forward to the business starting. I created the entire POS system, hired all of the bartenders, and did all of the inventory ordering. None of the owners had ever been in the service industry and didn’t know a single thing about any of it. I would never get paid on time, got treated terribly by them, and they never lived up to their end of the deal. They owe me a lot of money and spread some pretty horrible lies about me. Now for the petty revenge.

Turns out, this bartender still has quite a bit of leverage over a place he used to work.

I recently discovered this old app on my phone that controls the entire setup — lighting, etc. — to this place. I’m pretty positive I’m still the only one who can remotely control this unless you are physically at the bar. Of course, they never removed my access and more than likely have no idea how to unless they were to redo all of the setup on the back end.

So he figured the best thing to do was test it out.

I decided to have some fun with this the other night.

I changed all of the lights several times while the bar was open. Certainly not during a busy time — just to test it out. I got the message on the app that said “successful.” I knew I was golden.

That’s when the real revenge started.

I turned them all off several times. Waited a bit and continued to do it. I know they had absolutely no idea what was going on. They turned off all of the power to the place twice and reset the breakers. I could tell this because all of the devices went offline.

Still, he decided to play it safe so he could prolong the revenge as long as possible.

I let this go on for about 20-30 minutes and decided not to overdo it too much so they wouldn’t get suspicious just yet. I did have an absolute blast watching all of the lights turn back on through the app — just for me to mess with them over and over again. The best part? They are now set on automatic timers to turn off at midnight every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don’t worry — the dance room upstairs will still have light, but the entire bar area will go dark.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Petty revenge is great, but the real prize is the money he’s rightfully owed.

This type of petty revenge could have never happened without the help of modern technology.

Don’t people know you should never burn bridges in business?

If he plays it smart, this revenge could go on for years.

It was finally lights out for these no-good business owners.