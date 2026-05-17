The AI Overwrite: Why a Photographer’s Lost Files Turned a Bride’s Dream Album Into a Digital Disaster

Editing wedding photos using AI is lazy and sloppy.

In this story, one man was the man of honor for his sister’s wedding, and they hired the groom’s uncle to do the wedding photos. Everything seemed fine on the day of the wedding, but when they got the pictures back, they were hit with an infuriating mess.

Read the full story below.

Photographer touched up all images with AI, lost the original copies At my sister’s wedding (male of honor here), one of the groom’s uncles offered to handle the pictures. I know, I know, but in our defense, the man used to be a big sports photographer, so we knew he had the talent. He’s an older man who is a bit… eccentric.

Everything seemed pretty normal during the wedding.

Throughout the event, he took photos with a very nice camera and went through the usual wedding photo lineups, so we assumed everything was going smoothly. During the ceremony and reception, he constantly mispronounced my sister’s name (like “Meghan” vs. “Meegun”), which was already frustrating enough. Other than that, the event went off without a hitch. Everything seemed good.

The couple was in for a shocking surprise.

Later, we got the pictures back from him, and oh lord… Each photo was heavily touched up by AI, to the point that they looked like AI-generated images. The groom’s face didn’t even look like him anymore. The bride was furious, and so was everyone else, to be honest.

They wanted the original photos.

We contacted him in the hope that he had the original photos. He said he did it because the lighting was bad, but I’m not terrible at photo editing, and anything is better than AI mess. Nope, he doesn’t have them. I guess he overwrote them with this AI nonsense.

But there were still a few photos.

Thankfully, some guests took their own photos, so we were able to ask them for their pictures in an effort to fill the wedding album somehow. Let’s just say we are never trusting him with anything important again. Biggest regret as the MOH. Some of them are so smooth they look like a painting. No sane person would want them staining their walls or wedding albums.

This is why you hire professional wedding photographers.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Let’s see what people have to say in the comments on Reddit.

This user shares a similar story.

Here’s a valid question.

Another person is piping up.

This makes sense.

And some wise words from this person.

Never trust a family or friend to do your wedding photos for free.