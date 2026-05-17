The Aisle Misunderstanding: How a Pokémon Card Collector Accidentally Became a Department Store Tour Guide

Sometimes it doesn’t seem to matter what you’re wearing, because people will still assume you’re an employee.

So, what would you do if you were clearly shopping while dressed in something that looks nothing like a uniform and someone approached you and asked for the restrooms? Would you point him in the right direction? Or would you tell them you don’t work there and move on?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and can’t help but laugh. Here’s what happened.

Apparently I now have a shirt that makes people ask me questions when I’m a customer I think I have a shirt that summons people to ask me questions like I’m an employee, even though it is the farthest thing from a uniform shift or formal shirt. It is a semi-pastel, tie-dye Lilo and Stitch shirt that I’ve had for a few years now. It’s a bit big on me, but I love having loose shirts, especially in the summer months. It all started about a month or so ago. I work retail in a mall, and every so often, I’ll visit one of the other stores, mainly the games shop, which I have a loyalty card for, or the department store, which I can use my staff discount at because it is owned by the same company as my store.

On this day, she was shopping for Pokémon cards in a department store.

I have recently been getting into Pokémon card collecting, and the main sets I’m trying to collect are the Scarlet and Violet base set or the Stellar Crown. So with a sale currently on for the Pokémon cards at the department store, I thought I would snag a few during one of my breaks. So here I am on my break, in a pastel tie-dye Lilo and Stitch shirt, in this particular department store. Headphones in, looking at a stack of Pokémon packs there. I had a handful in my hand when an Asian guy with a kid in tow walked over to me. I was listening to the Wicked soundtrack, so I could barely hear this guy with my noise canceling turned on, so he came closer. I pull out one of my headphones.

He was looking for the restrooms.

Guy: Where are the toilets? Me: Huh? Guy: Where are the toilets? I’m standing there dumbfounded, trying to figure out why this random guy would be asking the person holding a bunch of Pokémon cards, wearing a tie-dye Lilo and Stitch shirt, any question like that.

Fortunately, an employee was able to help.

Me: I don’t work here, pointing towards my obviously non-uniform shirt, as these workers wear a black shirt with name tags. Guy now feeling embarrassed: Oh, sorry. I thought you worked here. *gesturing at the stack of Pokémon card packs I was holding. Keep in mind, this department store is in a mall, so there aren’t any public toilets in the physical store. An employee was at the nearby counter and was able to help him. The employee and I both had a little confused conversation about the whole interaction while I was paying for my Pokémon cards. Our guess, they were probably tourists who weren’t familiar with the area and thought the big store would have some toilets available.

Too funny. It doesn’t sound like she was dressed like an employee at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about all this.

This man had a similar experience in Target.

For this reader, it’s because tie dye stands out.

Here’s someone who plans an alternative outfit for times like this.

According to this comment, it actually makes sense in some situations.

If you know where it is, it’s not hard to help a stranger, even if you don’t work there.