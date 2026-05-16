A Store Payment Rule Left One Customer Arguing With a Cashier at Checkout

It’s funny how some customers act like cashiers personally created store policies they don’t like.

How would you respond if a customer got upset about a policy that had existed for years, and then acted as if you changed it just to give them problems? Would you get loud and tell them what you think? Or would you stay calm and explain the situation?

In the following story, a cashier encounters this exact scenario and stays calm until the customer leaves. Here’s what happened.

Yeah, blame it on the cashier. The store where I work allows every register to accept payments on our store credit card. The only problem is that you have to pay with cash or a check, but not a debit card. If you want to use a debit card, no big deal, you just have to make your payment online from home or wherever. Not my rule, though everyone seems to think that it is.

The man wanted to pay with a debit card.

Yesterday, an older gentleman came up to my register and asked if he could make a payment. “Absolutely!” I told him. When he went to pull out his debit card, I told him that we couldn’t accept it in the store and asked if he wanted to pay in cash or with a check instead. Man: (Stares at me for a second) Are you serious? Me: Yes, unfortunately, we can’t take debit cards in the store.

He demanded to know when the rule changed.

Man: When did you change the rules? Me: It’s a (store name) rule – it’s always been that way to my knowledge. Man: No, this is the first time I’ve not been allowed to use it. Me: I’m sorry, I’ve been here two years, and it’s been that way at least that long.

Upset, he stormed off.

Man: (Snorted – I swear the man actually snorted) This is ridiculous! Now my payment is going to be late! He turns and stomps out of the store. Yeah, man. It’s my fault you waited until the last day to pay your bill. Hey, here’s a thought, you could go to one of the four banks at the entrance of the shopping center to get cash out. Or, hey, why not pay it online when you get home? People.

Eek! It seems weird that he thinks it worked before.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

And a great question it is.

This reader’s job has the same policy.

According to this comment, they work at the same place.

This reader has serious disdain for two specific words.

It’s usually a bad idea to wait until the last minute, so next time, he should plan better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.