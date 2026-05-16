“Replacement vs. Upgrade”: The Story of a Broken Device and a Relationship’s Financial Divide

Sometimes, small accidents turn into big arguments.

In this story, a man accidentally broke his girlfriend’s iPad.

She wanted him to replace it with the latest model, but due to financial challenges, he suggested getting a refurbished one instead.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for buying a cheaper alternative? I (30M) have been in a relationship with my girlfriend (23F) for a bit more than a year. About a year ago, she lost her job. We have been living off my salary for the past year. She has been trying to find a job but has not been successful. So, she returned to college. We have been struggling financially for a while and accumulated a moderate debt.

This man accidentally stepped on and broke his girlfriend’s iPad.

I am not the cleanest person. I leave things lying around in the house. My girlfriend has taken a bit of freedom to do the same. I do not really complain about it. However, a few days ago, something happened. In the morning, as I walked around the bed, I accidentally stepped on her bag. It contained her iPad. It was at a 45-degree angle. I bent it and essentially broke it. It was a 5-year-old iPad.

She asked him to buy her a brand new iPad.

She would usually find a solution and replace it herself. But since she has no financial capabilities, I offered to find a fair solution. I wanted something that works for both of us. However, she says she bought her iPad four generations ago for $1200. She says I should buy her the newest iPad, a size larger than what she had, for $1350. She says she would pay the difference.

He negotiated to get a refurbished model for a lower price.

However, I could get her the same model I broke. I could get it refurbished in great condition for $500. My argument is that even if she paid $1200, it lost value over the years. She says refurbished items are unreliable and they could break in a few years. She says hers could have lasted for many more years.

Now, they’re arguing over the iPad issue.

So she thinks it is better to get a new one. I said it really feels like she is using my accident to get an upgrade. She says I am guilt-tripping her for a mistake I made, and I should just watch where I walk. Am I the jerk for wanting to buy her something for less than what she paid for?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user sides with OP.

This person makes a valid point.

You can’t buy a new iPad, says this person.

Here’s a suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

If you can’t afford it, you can’t afford it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.