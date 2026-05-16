Employees Endure Boss’s Tone-Deaf Work Ethics Rant as Another Staff Member Quits

Losing three employees in two weeks is a staffing crisis, but responding to it by ranting about “laziness” is a leadership crisis.

So when a boss gathered his already depleted team to complain about the people who just quit instead of addressing why they left, the writing was on the wall for the remaining staff.

And by the time the rant was over, another employee already bit the dust.

Keep reading for the full story!

My boss exploded After the 3rd person quit in a span of 2 weeks due to overwork and short-staffed issues, he slammed his office door and told us to gather around. He went on the most boomerific rant possible. I can only paraphrase.

“Well, Mike is out! Great! Just goes to show nobody wants to actually get off their rear end and WORK these days! Life isn’t easy and people like him need to understand that!!”

He continued on.

“He wanted weekends off knowing full well we are understaffed. He claimed it was family issues or whatever — I don’t believe the guy. Just hire a sitter! Thanks for everything y’all do. You guys are the only hope of this generation.”

We all looked around — and another guy quit two hours later. 😳

It’s no secret why employees are dropping like flies around this guy.

What did Reddit think?

These employees actually had some pretty decent leverage.

What this boss truly needs is a little self reflection.

Reality just wasn’t computing for this boss.

He doesn’t seem to grasp the complexities of securing childcare.

People don’t just quit bad jobs; they quit bad bosses.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.