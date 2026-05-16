Law Student’s Paris Trip Plans Spark Tension After Friend Wants to Bring Her Boyfriend

There’s nothing quite as exciting as going to a popular city with your best friend.

In this story, this law student has a scheduled exam in Paris, so she decides to take her best friend with her, so they can spend some time together. However, it seems like bestie has some other plans of her own in mind.

How would you feel if your best friend took someone else along on your planned trip without asking you first? Read below for all the details and weigh in.

AITA for not approving of my bestfriend’s plans? I (21F) am a homeschooled law student in one of the most prestigious law schools in France, and I have to get to Paris by June to pass my exams. The problem is, I was supposed to go with my boyfriend, but he’s a sous chef in a restaurant and can’t take any vacation because of his workplace’s new policy. I’ve asked my best friend (20F) to come with me. I felt like it would be a good way for us to enjoy and spend some time together because we now live 45 minutes away from each other, and we don’t see each other as often as we did. So I’ve asked her, telling her I’d pay for it all; she’d just need to pay for the 4 days/nights of parking for her car and, of course, drive us there, which she totally agreed to. My best friend has a boyfriend (24M) of 7 months, and she wanted him to come with us, which means they’d probably share a room together, and I’d have another room all by myself.

Wait… that’s not part of the plan!

At first, this didn’t bother me because I thought that during the times I’d be taking my exams, she’d be in a really big city that she doesn’t know, all alone, so I thought maybe she’d need someone to be there with her. But the more I think about it, the more I’m realizing that I can’t provide for 2 rooms in the hotel, and I don’t necessarily expect them to pay for their own room because I’ve invited “them” (even though I’ve only invited my best friend). I also don’t feel comfortable with the idea of having her boyfriend around all week when all I wanted was to spend some time alone with my best friend. I also have to mention that she knows it’s for my exams, and she was totally fine with it at first, but then SHE decided to bring her boyfriend in without really asking me about it. I said yes at first, but now that I’ve actually thought about it, I don’t feel comfortable with her bringing him with us to Paris, now that they’re almost fully into the trip (bought their clothes, booked activities, etc.), and she’s not really happy about my decision. AITA?

I wouldn’t want to feel like the third wheel in my own trip, either. Bestie and her boyfriend can plan their own trip to Paris. This one should just be between the two friends, as initially agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

Here’s a fair perspective.

A valid observation from this one.

This makes sense.

Another user chimes in.

And people have mixed opinions.

If your exam trip turned into another couple’s getaway, you’re not doing it right.