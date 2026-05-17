Muslim Man Faces Eviction Threat After Landlord Objects to Christmas Decorations in His Home

Imagine being married to someone who is a different religion. Would you try to convert them to your religion, or would you be open to celebrating each other’s holidays equally?

In this story, which takes place just before Christmas, a Muslim man and a Christian woman are married. They celebrate each other’s holidays and decorate for each other’s holidays. That sounds pretty awesome because the more holidays to celebrate the better, right?

Not everyone agrees. The problem involves their landlord, who is also Muslim. He’s threatening them, and the husband is not sure what to do. He either has to listen to the landlord or ignore him and possibly suffer the consequences.

I honestly feel like the landlord needs to mind his own business, but it’s too late for that. The husband is worried and hasn’t even told his wife what the landlord said yet.

Keep reading for all the details.

My landlord threatened to kick me out for celebrating Christmas 24M am a Muslim & my wife 22F is a Christian. We both embrace and respect each other’s religions and try to be involved as much as we can. When I celebrate Eid with my family she joins in despite being a Christian and when she celebrates Christmas I join in despite being Muslim.

The landlord noticed their Christmas tree.

Yesterday evening my landlord (who is also muslim and who’s father knows my father) came to my house as I told him we was having issues with our boiler. He came to look at the issue and noticed we had a Christmas tree and some decorations up. Me and my landlord were in the boiler room while my wife was preparing her part of the Christmas dinner that we were going to take over to my in laws house for Christmas dinner. My landlord commented on the tree and decorations saying that it’s not apart of our religion.

The landlord clearly didn’t approve.

When we celebrate Eid we also decorate the house so I don’t see an issue with decorating for Christmas too. I told him my wife was a Christian and wanted to decorate the house. He disregarded what I had said and told me it was haram. A few minutes of awkward silence later he made his way out.

Uh-oh!

As I was walking him to the door he said that since we rent the place and he owns it we can’t decorate the house for Christmas as it is against our religion otherwise he will have to kick us out. He also said that he will be back tomorrow and wants the place back to normal. Do I get rid of the decorations although it’s apart of my wife’s religious celebration? I don’t know what to do and I haven’t told my wife about our conversation yet.

I don’t think you could legally evict someone for decorating for Christmas.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

It depends.

Here’s some advice.

Another person has a suggestion to gather evidence.

Is this a thing?

I honestly don’t know much about Islam, but as a Christian, I would be furious if someone told me that I’d have to take down my Christmas tree or face eviction. In this story, the landlord says to take down the decorations because they’re not for their religion, but they are for the wife’s religion. She should be able to keep them up.

It definitely sounds illegal to threaten to evict someone for celebrating a religious holiday. If I were the husband I would tell the wife. She deserves to know what the landlord said, but I wouldn’t tell her to take the decorations down. I would ignore the landlord’s request but not ignore the landlord. They need to find a way to get what he said recorded or in writing.

Maybe they could call the landlord and record the conversation, asking for clarification about when the decorations need to be down and why. He could say his wife wanted to know.