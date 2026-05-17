The Hospitality Shandown: How a Refused Midnight Snack Turned Into a Bold Demand for a Hotel Refund

Many hotels like to give their guests some extra little perks to try to get them to come back in the future.

What would you do if a customer came up and demanded cookies, but when you said you were out of them, she said that you should go bake fresh ones for her?

That is what happened to the hotel worker in this story. Keep reading to see how she handles the situation.

“We’re spending a lot of money to be staying here….” Cue me, just starting my Night Audit shift.

I just sat at the desk to begin looking over things for the day when I hear the front doors open. So, I get up and go out, and I see this older lady making a beeline for the ice cream freezer. She’ll be SL for Southern Lady.

Late for what?

SL: I’m so sorry we’re late! *keeps trying to open the freezer that is obviously locked* Me: I’m so sorry Ma’am, but ice cream ended an hour ago, and the freezer is locked now.

SL: Well, then you can get over here and open it for me, can’t you?

She should have just told her no.

Me: *sigh* Yeah.. I suppose so. Let me get my keys. Normally, I’d be firm and say no, but this lady seemed the type to make a scene. It’s my first night of the week, and I didn’t feel like calling security over something as trivial as a cup of ice cream. Me: *walking over with the keys to open the freezer*

What does this have to do with anything?

SL: Sorry, we’re late. We’re from Maryland, so you know… Me, internally: (You don’t know how to tell time?)

SL: Oh and uh, last night when we came in, you guys were all out of cookies… You don’t happen to be out of cookies tonight too? Me: Yeah, sorry, if we had any left, they’d still be sitting her on this counter. We stop serving cookies at 9… If we have any leftovers, we leave them here, but that’s pretty rare, as the cookies are a pretty big hit.

No, they are out of them.

SL: Well, you can always just go get me a couple, can’t you? Me: Sorry, but no… We make them fresh every day. SL, stares at me blankly.

Did she really expect her to bake fresh cookies?

Me: That means that I’d have to go fresh bake you some cookies… Which, I definitely can’t do this late at night. SL: Well… We’re spending a lot of money to be staying here, we might as well get our money’s worth.

Some people are so entitled.

Me: Ma’am, the price you pay per night covers the cost of your room and breakfast, all these additional things we offer, like ice cream and cookies, are just additional perks to encourage brand loyalty. I can’t just hypothetically take $10 off your rate, because you didn’t get cookies. SL: Of course you can!

Me, curtly with my best customer service smile: You know what Ma’am, I’ll make you a deal. If you can find on your reservation information that fresh cookies and ice cream are included in your rate, then I’ll give you a 30% discount off your entire stay! SL: Oh you’ll regret that! I’ll find it right now!

I thought she was late, but now she has the time to waste on this?

She pulled out her phone and sat in our lobby seating area for about fifteen minutes, before she ran up to the desk. SL gleefully yelling: I found it! I found it! *shoves her phone in my face*

What exactly did she think she found?

She brought me the confirmation email for her reservation, detailing her stay and the accommodations she booked, but nowhere in that email did it list cookies and ice cream. Me: Sorry Ma’am, but this confirmation email doesn’t detail cookies and ice cream. It just mentions the accommodations in your room, the hotel, and breakfast.

I handed her back her phone. She stood there for 10 minutes reading and reading, until she apologized for the trouble and sulked back to her room.

Why is it that some guests just love to complain about every little thing, even when the hotel is going above and beyond for them?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

Yeah, she seems insufferable.

Is it even worth it?

Every hotel is different.

This is a nice way to keep customers happy.

This commenter wants to put her in her place.

Someone this entitled needs to be told no more often.