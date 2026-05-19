Subway Customer Loads Sandwich With Extra Toppings, Then Walks Out After Learning the Price

When you are the manager at a restaurant, you need to do all you can to keep costs down and make as much as you can.

What would you do if you went to a Subway restaurant, and the manager tried to charge you for adding toppings to your sub?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so he decided to teach the manager a lesson. He agreed to pay the extra for the toppings and really loaded up his sub. Then, when it came time to check out, he just told the manager that he had changed his mind and didn’t want the food at all.

Subway manager wouldn’t let me add toppings to my BLT without paying extra. Once upon a time in 8th grade (years ago), I went to subway an ordered a BLT. Bacon, lettuce, tomato.

Customizing a sandwich is kind of the whole point of Subway.

Now, I like to add whatever I want to my BLT because I’m at a subway and I can make my sandwich however I want to. About halfway through my order, the manager said anything I wanted on top of my bacon, lettuce and tomato would cost extra.

This is just ridiculous. Sure, more meat or something would cost more, but the rest of the toppings are included.

A BLT can only have bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Now, I understood that adding salt/pepper/oil/vinegar and other veggies changes the basic premise of the 3 part sandwich, but every other subway let me make my sandwiches how I wanted to make them, and I expected the same service from this location.

If he is paying extra, he’d better get a lot extra.

There was a long line and I didnt want to annoy everyone, so I capitulated and agreed to the extra charges. I figured I might as well make all these extra charges worth it. So I added everything to it, and extra of what I could.

Now this is some petty revenge, but hopefully it will teach the manager a lesson.

Once it came time to ring me up, I suddenly lost my appetite. The sandwich was no longer appealing, so I told the jerk that I changed my mind and he could keep the sandwich. The entire store erupted in laughter, and by the entire store I mean maybe 2 people in line chuckled.

While simple, this revenge must have been so satisfying.

The jerk manager was a little dumbfounded and didnt say anything, so after savoring the moment for all of 5 seconds, I walked next door and got Chinese.

The manager was trying to save money by limiting the topings for this customer, but it didn’t work out for him in the end. Doesn’t he realize that the biggest draw to Subway is that you can make the sub exactly how you want it?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Do they even realize that they drive customers away by being like this?

Some people really like their sandwich toasted a long time.

Yeah, this was a funny little addition to the story. I loved it.

You can put any veggies you want on a Subway sub.

Trying to nickel and dime customers doesn’t work out well in the end.

He tried to make a little extra money and ended up having to eat the cost of the entire sub. It is nothing more than he deserved for trying to scam the customers.