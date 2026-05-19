The Hallway Provocation: How a Bitter Neighbor’s Campaign to Agitate a Dog Was Defeated by Total Calm and a Hidden Lens

Bad neighbors are one thing, but a neighbor who seems to have chosen antagonizing you as his personal project is a different situation entirely.

This singer has been living across from a terrible man who takes the long route to his apartment just to slam his door near hers, stand in front of her door watching her dog bark, and try to convince other residents that she doesn’t clean up after her pet.

So she decided to fight back with help of a security camera and a cheerful disposition. He did not take that well.

Keep reading for the full story.

Trouble with my neighbor My neighbor across from me is crazy — he seems to get off on making my dog freak out at the door. He keeps going out the door right across mine even though there is a different entrance to his apartment that is closer to where you park and go out.

The homeowner gives several examples of this troubling behavior.

He comes out and literally slams his door as loud as he can, then stomps as hard as he can in the hallway and stands in front of my door for absolutely no reason at all for like ten minutes literally. I got a camera and put it on my door because what is he doing and why.

This didn’t seem to deter the neighbor at all, though.

He literally just stood there in front of my door and watched my dog barking at it. Then he says things like “OMG that dang dog, I can’t stand them, he never shuts up,” etc., when he literally is making my dog bark for no reason. Not to mention it’s creepy that he just stands there in front of my door for no reason. I thought getting a camera would help but he just got worse.

This neighbor is quite inconsiderate in other ways too.

He also does not pick up his dog’s poop and likes to try to get people to think it’s me and my dog who doesn’t pick up after themselves. It’s not — I always pick up the poop every single time.

Then came the blatant attempts at framing.

He has let his dog go in our yard area and poop and left it there. Then he tries to get people to think it’s me. He started recording me in his car one day because I think he thought I wasn’t going to pick up my dog’s poop, but as he was recording I picked it up and threw it away. I just looked right at him, said “hiii” as cheerful as I could, and waved.

Clearly this neighbor’s terrible attitude is permeating every area of his life.

He also seems to be doing this because he doesn’t like that I’m a nice cheerful person. It’s like he’s so ticked off at the world and wants everyone to be as miserable as he is. I also sing for a band so I practice a lot at home, and you can obviously hear me singing if you’re in the hallway outside my door.

This causes even more drama.

He’s gotten really mad at me for that also. Keeps yelling “when I’m singing I can hear you singing, stop singing,” etc. I just keep singing, but he is causing all this drama and stress in my life and I have no idea what to do about it.

What this neighbor really needs is a chill pill.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts on the matter.

It’s time to start compiling as much evidence against this awful neighbor as possible.

Sometimes you just can’t give people the reaction they’re clearly looking for.

If it were this user, they’d escalate this issue as high as it will go.

Or even escalating the matter to the police could be a logical next step.

Some people are so committed to being miserable that they’ll go out of their way to manufacture reasons for it.

This neighbor picked a target, built a whole routine around bothering her, and somehow ended up more frustrated every time she responded with a wave and a smile.

The camera was a smart move, but the cheerfulness was an even smarter one. People like this tend to lose interest when they stop getting the reaction they’re after.

Sometimes the best defense is a smile on your face.