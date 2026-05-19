A Delivery Mix-Up Quickly Turned Into a Neighborhood Theft Mystery

Have you ever ordered something online but it was delivered to the wrong address? Some delivery drivers take pictures when they deliver a package which can make it easy to see where and when the package was delivered. This can be especially helpful if you later realize that the picture is in fact not of your home but someone else’s.

In this story, one woman was in this situation. She had a picture notifying her that a package had been delivered, but it had not been delivered to her home. Instead, the picture was of someone else’s front door.

I’m not sure how she tracked down the house where it was delivered. Perhaps she just walked down the street looking at front doors hoping one would match the picture. Whatever the case, she found the correct door and talked to the homeowner.

This is where things get weird and worse. The homeowner is the one who wrote this story, and he is both confused and upset about what happened, maybe just as confused and upset as the person who ordered the package in the first place.

Keep reading to see if you think the homeowner is overreacting or not.

AIO? I wasn’t directly wrong, but I feel violated. On Tuesday, December 9th, I had a knock on my door. An unknown neighbor (lives on my street but with 30+ houses on my street, I just know she lives down the street… because that is what she told me.) She asked me if I got a delivery the day before. I told her that I didn’t leave my house yesterday. That I hadn’t moved further than my bathroom or kitchen.

But the neighbor had proof.

She showed me the “confirmation photo” for her delivery. It was without any doubt my door. Had a timestamp of 3 and a few minutes. No one even knocked on my door the day before! I was so confused. Because I can usually hear trucks. UPS, FedEx, the garbage trucks… They have a distinct sound when they drive by and their brakes are the biggest indicator that they were near. I don’t want you to guess the company that delivered the package, it wasn’t the jungle in South America…

It’s unsettling.

So this is where I feel that I might be overreacting… She had bought a PS5 that was delivered to my house and stolen from my porch! i personally didn’t lose any money. Had my neighbor not knocked on my door and shown me the photo of delivery that was my door… I wouldn’t know anything happened. But I know someone walked by my house and grabbed $400 off my patio. I literally didn’t have anything stolen from me…but I feel violated.

I don’t think OP is overreacting.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks it was a scam.

I suspect the delivery driver too.

This person isn’t sure it was really stolen.

Another person shares their experience.

There are three options. Either the lady was telling the truth and OP was a victim of a porch pirate, or the lady was telling the truth but the delivery driver stole the package, or the lady was lying and trying to scam OP. With any of these options, OP did nothing wrong but his feelings are valid. Even if the package was never actually delivered, that would mean someone was trying to scam him. It’s uncomfortable any way you look at it.

It might be a good idea to install a security camera or even a ring doorbell with a camera that covers the front porch area where packages would be delivered. That would make it much easier to know if the package was in fact delivered or not, and if it was, who stole it.

He shouldn’t feel too bad about it though. If the package really was stolen, the lady who ordered it is the one who should be upset.