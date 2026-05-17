“My Boss Kept Commenting on My Body”: Why My Fake ‘Weight Loss Journey’ Made Him Threaten to Cry.

Sometimes you don’t even need to escalate the matter.
In this story, an office worker who has always been skinny is really annoyed by her boss’s comments about her weight. Instead of going to HR, she came up with the perfect comeback to shut him down.
Let’s read all about her unorthodox approach to dealing with her boss.
Ask me about my weight? Let’s make it awkward.
I work in an office that is exclusively made up of male coworkers.
I am 185 cm tall (6.07′) to my 70 kg (154.3 lbs), which means I present as quite skinny.
To be clear, I do not have any eating disorders or illnesses. I have deduced it to be related to high metabolism.
Either way, I feel and am perfectly healthy, as confirmed by my GP.
Someone at work uses this as an excuse to bully her.
The big boss, let’s call him High Septon, has made some jabs and “playful jokes,” as he probably would phrase it, regarding my weight. Like calling me “sparrow” in my native language, which is normally interpreted as a small, skinny, frail person.
I don’t really care what he thinks about me personally. He doesn’t know me on a personal level, but it kinda rubbed me the wrong way.
I may be able to take it, but what about my colleagues? Not everyone has thick skin, and not everyone can shake it off.
Then she got back at him in a super satisfying way.
So I decided to “Throw a wrench in there” the next time he brought it up.
Yesterday, the High Septon came over to my desk and asked me something which, for some reason, led into a discussion about food.
HS: “So, are you gonna eat today, Sparrow?” (falsely insinuating that I don’t even eat every day).
Me: “Nah, I’m on a diet, trying to lose weight.”
HS: “W-what?!”
Here is where she lets him feel uncomfortable for a while.
Me: “Yeah, been feeling kinda bloated lately, I wanna lose like 10 kg (about 22 lbs).”
HS: “B-but…you can’t do that! You’re not really on a DIET, are you?!”
I just shrugged and went back to working.
He just stared at me, then meeked back to his own desk.
She has the upper hand now!
(For clarity, I currently have a BMI of 20.5. The imaginary “target” weight I threw at him would put me at 17.5 – which is way too low. I have absolutely NO plans on losing ANY weight. If anything, I struggle to put on weight)
He avoided me for the rest of the day, and haven’t looked at me all day today, and best of all; no comments about food or weight.
If he says something more, I’m gonna call him out.
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But for now I will just continue to wallow in the awkward, tense environment I have managed to create.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
LOL hypocrisy can work, too.
I was really thin, too. I don’t miss the comments!
“My Boss Kept Commenting on My Body”: Why My Fake ‘Weight Loss Journey’ Made Him Threaten to Cry.
by Ashley Ashbee
Shutterstock
Workplace bullying is no laughing matter, and there are many ways to effectively deal with it.
Sometimes you don’t even need to escalate the matter.
In this story, an office worker who has always been skinny is really annoyed by her boss’s comments about her weight. Instead of going to HR, she came up with the perfect comeback to shut him down.
Let’s read all about her unorthodox approach to dealing with her boss.
Someone at work uses this as an excuse to bully her.
Then she got back at him in a super satisfying way.
Here is where she lets him feel uncomfortable for a while.
She has the upper hand now!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
LOL hypocrisy can work, too.
I was really thin, too. I don’t miss the comments!
Hey, that could be fun.
Haha! I wish I’d thought of this one.
Worth a try!
That boss deserves to feel awkward.
Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · awkward conversations, inappropriate comments, petty revenge, picture, punishment fits the crime, reddit, top, workplace bullying
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