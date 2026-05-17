Front Desk Worker Tried to Help Guest After Car Break-In, but Repeated Accusations Pushed Her to Escalate It

Working a hotel front desk in a high-crime area comes with challenges, and some guests make those challenges harder than they need to be.

When a guest whose car had been broken into overnight took her frustration out on the front desk worker trying to help her, the worker documented everything, stayed professional, and quietly looked forward to Monday morning.

Her manager doesn’t tolerate that kind of treatment — and the guest had no idea what she was in for.

Keep reading for the full story.

I’m just doing my job I came into work today at 7 am and made some small talk with our night auditor before she told me about a guest whose car had been broken into overnight.

This hotel is unfortunately in a high-crime area, so I’m no stranger to how this goes. But this time was so different.

The night auditor was letting me know that she was having trouble with said guest, and that the guest was being rude.

The conversation started normally enough.

I tried really hard to brace for the inevitable conversation I would have with her — it was in vain.

She came up to the desk and I greeted her as normal. I’ve dealt with many a rude guest before, but I think she takes the top five. She let me know she was the guest whose car had been broken into. Immediately, I asked for her name and phone number, told her I was so sorry this had happened, and asked where she had parked.

This customer was already at a 9/10.

She had parked out of view of our front-facing camera, so nothing was caught on camera. I could tell she was clearly agitated. As I was taking her name and phone number down, as well as a description of the taken items, she kept saying things along the lines of: “You’re giving me the ‘go to ****’ look.” and “You clearly don’t care.”

The employee tried their best to remain professional, but she didn’t really have any real authority.

I always try my hardest to be kind to even the rudest guests. I tried explaining that she had parked outside the view of the cameras. And she proceeded to blame our afternoon staff for “not telling her there was only one” and said that I “needed to let my front desk know to tell guests that.” I feel I should stress that I’m not the manager — not even close.

The customer soon began shifting the blame to the hotel employees themselves.

She was very adamant that someone in the hotel had taken her things, and kept repeating that she should have been told about the cameras. (I get a chance to talk to the person working last night in about four hours, so an update may be coming.)

It soon became clear this lady was going to continue to be a headache.

She eventually took a business card with my manager’s name and the hotel’s phone number, and also asked for my name and the name of the person working last night. I let her know my manager wouldn’t be back in the office until 9am Monday morning, and that I would make sure this situation got passed along to her. This all happened within the first 45 minutes of my shift.

She called again at around 9:45, asking for the manager.

Then came the outright accusations.

I said “She won’t be in until 9am Monday morning, can I take a message?” — not knowing it was her.

She immediately said “You guys lie a lot, don’t you?” and I finally realized it was her. I said, “No ma’am, I told you Monday morning at 9am.” She followed up with “Well, I was told she would be here today at 9.”

The conversation then shifts to housekeeping.

At this point, I was very tired of her and her attitude. I genuinely understand being upset and frustrated, especially in a situation like this — but that’s not an excuse. “I want you to tell housekeeping to look for my things.” “Yes ma’am, I can do that.”

Still, the customer didn’t trust the employee was up to the task.

“What are you going to tell them to look for?” (She didn’t phrase it as a question — more like she was talking to me as if I didn’t know what I was doing.) “I’ll tell them to look for—” “It’s two bags of clothes, a bag with a Bible, and crochet yarn. Tell them that.” “Yes ma’am.”

The conversation ended, but the trouble was far from over.

And then she hung up. I can’t wait to come in Monday afternoon to hear the response she’s going to give my manager and assistant manager — because they don’t take that kind of treatment. I genuinely tried to do what I could for her, but yeah — apparently I have no idea how to do my job.

It’s usually not a smart move to accuse the person who’s trying to help you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a carpenter who was shocked to find the police waiting for him after his last day of work.

What did Reddit think?

This woman probably should have just contacted the police.

This guest was so disgruntled she couldn’t even process the most simple statements.

Maybe her expectations were out of wack from the start.

This woman got empathy, documentation, and housekeeping on standby, but still found a way to make it everyone else’s fault.

For some customers, nothing is ever enough.