The “Full Stop” Protest: How One Officer’s Strict Traffic Enforcement Backfired in the Best Way Possible

Imagine living in a neighborhood where a motorcycle cop decides to stake out one of your intersections. Would you go out of your way not to annoy the police officer, or would you ignore his presence?

In this story, one teenage girl knows he’s there and is following the rules, but he still claims she broke a law. When the neighborhood finds out, they go out of their way to annoy this police officer.

Let’s read all about it.

Officer said she didn’t come to a complete stop. Whole neighborhood said “We’ll be your huckleberry” The timing. This story happened about 10-12 years ago. The location. There is a neighborhood behind my parents house that everyone would cut through to get to the freeway sooner. At the exit of said neighborhood was a 3 way intersection, all with stop signs. Almost everyone treated 2 of the signs as suggestions as the third direction didn’t go anywhere.

One cop took their job really seriously.

Enter motorcycle cop. Now most of the police in our area are laid back and easy going and at the time would rather give you a warning than deal with the paperwork involved in giving a citation with the obvious exception of when they had to deal with the occasional jerk. The motorcycle cops, and this one in particular, have a bit of a chip on their shoulders and their policy is if they pull you over, you get a ticket.

The story involves OP’s sister.

Enter my sister. My sister is one of those people who seems to be a magnet for police, despite the fact that she annoyingly follows the rules. She was on the phone with my dad when she approached the above intersection, stopped, and proceeded when clear. Textbook, or so any rational person would think.

The officer thought he had caught OP’s sister breaking a law.

The confrontation. On this day, however, she encountered Officer Dummy (name changed because I don’t remember his real name). Officer Dummy liked to hide in the bushes so he could nab everyone that rolled through these stop signs, and at this time he decided to pull my sister over for the above reason. Only there was one tiny problem, she did actually stop at the stop sign. As Officer Dummy was walking up to her window, she put my dad on speaker so he could hear the whole thing.

He accused her of breaking a law.

The following dialogue is a close approximation of what happened, leaving out the irrelevant details: Officer Dummy (OD) : Good afternoon. Do you know why I pulled you over today? My sister (MS) : Uh, no. Not the slightest. OD : I pulled you over because you didn’t stop at the stop sign.

Is he making up rules now?

MS : Yes I did. I always stop. Besides, you’ve been hiding here for the last 2 weeks. I’m not dumb enough to run a stop sign right in front of you.

OD : Yes, well, you didn’t stop long enough MS : Pardon? Did you just say that I did stop, but not long enough? OD : Yes I did.

Apparently, he’s timing how long people stop?

MS : Sooo, how long is enough then? OD : 5 seconds, ma’am. MS : ……..

He wants 5 seconds? He’s going to get 5 seconds.

Enter the neighborhood. Our neighborhood is pretty close knit, so it didn’t take long for the “5 second rule” to go around. We were all getting tired of OD screwing with everyone. And so we decided to comply. Excessively.

This is hilarious!

Nearly everyone with a car made it a point to leave or enter the neighborhood through that intersection. Everyone would roll down their window as they approached, stick out their hand, make eye contact with OD, and would slowly count to 5 before proceeding. It was really very amusing… For us. After a week of this, we notice OD is no longer hiding in the bushes. In fact, we didn’t see him anywhere near our neighborhood for at least the next 2 years.

I feel bad for OP’s sister having to deal with that annoying cop, but it’s cool how the neighborhood had her back and got revenge on her behalf.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

This is ridiculous!

Yes, he admitted he was wrong and she was right.

This is an exaggeration, but maybe if you jog.

What a ridiculous reason to stop a driver!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.