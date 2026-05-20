The Bored-Hole Surveillance: Why a Creepy Campaign to Torment Two Dogs Prompted a High-Stakes Police Intervention

Neighbor conflicts can sometimes escalate into unsettling territory.

In this story, a woman noticed strange and disturbing behavior from her new neighbors.

She saw drilled fence holes that an elderly neighbor uses to peek at her house.

When she tried to confront them, the situation only became more tense and uncomfortable.

Have you ever had a similar experience? Check out the full details below…

My neighbors drilled holes in our fence to spy, taunt my dogs with whistles, and pretend they don’t know what I’m talking about It has been about a year since my new neighbors moved in. They are a Vietnamese family consisting of a mother, her baby, and the grandmother who lives in the garage. At first, they seemed normal. Now, I feel like I’m living in some weird horror-drama movie.

This woman discovered a lot of holes drilled into her fence.

My other neighbor caught the grandmother peeking through drilled holes in the fence. She poked her in the eye. The woman ran back inside pretending she was “gardening.” I checked and found dozens of holes drilled into our fence at different angles. Even some lined up toward my lounge room and garage.

She learned that the elderly neighbor was indeed peeking and being nosy.

When confronted, the daughter admitted her mother did this “back in Vietnam.” Because she was bored and nosey. She claimed it wasn’t malicious, just “curious.” Sure, because curious people drill holes at head height into someone’s living room?

She also heard high-pitched whistles that triggered dogs to brak loudly.

The dogs have been going absolutely feral lately. Other neighborhood dogs are barking, too. I kept hearing this faint high-pitched whistle or buzz right before the barking started. I literally sat outside in silence one night for an hour and heard it myself, like a dog whistle. My supportive neighbor also heard it on her end. It is not just me.

She tried to confront them, but she was accused of being aggressive.

When I confronted the daughter about the whistle, she denied everything and clutched her baby. She said I was scaring her and told me to “just call the police.” Then, she messaged my mum, claiming I was the aggressive one for yelling. I have patched the fence the best I can, but it looks like crap and I am furious I even have to deal with this. Has anyone else had neighbors who deliberately taunt pets or spy through fences? Because this is beyond nosey, it is creepy and calculated.

We all want to live in peace. But when we have crazy neighbors like this, life becomes very uncomfortable.

Seriously, what’s wrong with them?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Let’s see how others reacted.

This person makes a good suggestion.

Here’s another idea…

Yup, short and simple.

Take her to court, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some neighbors are just nosy, but others take it to a whole new surveillance hobby.