The Shared-Space Standoff: Why Two Men Formed a Strategic Exit Plan to Escape the Toxicity of Their Appointed Roommates

Having roommates isn’t for everyone.

Sure, you might get lucky and hit the jackpot with a real gem of a person from time to time, but the reality is that you’re most likely going to butt heads with someone…and that’s when things get interesting.

I know times are tough and having roommates obviously saves folks a lot of money, but sometimes the peace and quiet and absence of drama can make all the difference in the world.

In this story, a man opened up about why he and his boyfriend are done dealing with their roommates…and these folks sound like a real handful…

Check out what he had to say and see what you think.

AITA for “not helping?” “I am a 21M and my boyfriend is a 22M, my boyfriend’s sister is 24 and her husband is 24 as well. My boyfriend and I have been together for almost two years now but have known each other for four years so when we started dating, only two months later I moved in with him.

Well, it’s always great…at first…

It was great at first, movie nights, game nights, family dinners, etc. Recently for a few ongoing months now she would be complaining behind our backs about how we don’t help do dishes or clean like “I can’t believe they didn’t do anything today” or “they never do blank for us” thinking we’re not home to listen. Every time my boyfriend and I ask what we can do to help its always “no it’s okay we got it” or “don’t worry about it, you both had work today” or “no don’t do it, I want it done a certain way.” We always try to do cleaning when they aren’t home so we don’t hear as much complaining.

You gotta be upfront with people, right?

We have had multiple conversations with them to come talk to us instead of constantly complaining thinking we’re not able to hear them say this stuff but nothing ever changes. They have also had a certain friend come over multiple times (at least 5 days a week) that my boyfriend and I don’t feel comfortable around, which we have told them about and why that friend makes us uncomfortable but they don’t seem to care about all that much because he still comes around.

Doesn’t this other person have anything better to do?

My boyfriend and I are not asking for him to not come over at all but we’re asking less than 5 days a week. This last incident happened just a few days ago. I overheard my boyfriend’s sister complaining that we didn’t have any laundry baskets she was saying stuff like “they always have the laundry baskets” and “they never share laundry baskets with us.” My boyfriend and I own four baskets ourselves that we bought and they own two themselves they bought, instead of complaining behind our backs they could have simply knocked on our bedroom door and asked for one but they chose not to do. When they left for work later on in the day I ended up putting three of our own laundry baskets in their room on their bed not saying anything to them or letting them know.

They need to get out of this living situation ASAP.

When they got home from work I heard her say “of course they just threw them on our bed” Coming up in exactly two months our lease ends my boyfriend and I have found a new place for just the two of us (they’re aware of this) Do we try to bring all these problems up to them again and get blown off? Or do my boyfriend and I stay concealed in our room like we have been until we move out because we don’t have long left?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said he’s NTA.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person also said he’s NTA.

I’m no therapist by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s my semi-professional opinion that this guy and his better half need to hit the road as soon as possible.

Their living situation sounds totally toxic and the hard feelings probably spill over into every aspect of their life.

And who is that good for?

Well, no one, of course!

It’s time to hit the road, Jack!

Living with annoying roommates is enough to drive anyone crazy!