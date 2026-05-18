The Tabletop Rift: Why One Woman’s Total Refusal to Play Again Sparked a Deep Debate on Relationship Ownership

Board games can be a lot of fun, and when you get the higher-end ones, they come with some really cool miniatures.

What would you do if you wanted to keep games in their original condition, but your boyfriend decided to paint the miniatures even though the games were half yours?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she got very upset. Even when he offered to replace the miniatures, she couldn’t get over it and decided instead to stop playing board games altogether.

AITA? For crying over painted miniatures? I have been with my bf since 2013/14. We have a lot in common as we share the same passions, like playing video games, watching the same series, anime, and so on.

Playing board games can be a lot of fun and can even be a great way to make new friends.

Moving forward. After we played Baldur’s Gate two years ago, I always wanted to play board games, even though I didn’t have many friends to play with. I told my bf I wanted to buy the Dnd board games, and he proposed to buy them together, which I accepted.

They must really love these board games. Lots of people get pretty into them.

We ended up having the entire collection. Later, he bought more board games for himself, such as HeroQuest and Maladum, and he learned new magic systems as a spark grew in him. He ordered more miniatures, but they were his own investment, as he was collecting them.

He shouldn’t have painted the ones they bought together.

Once, he told me he wanted to paint the miniatures, but I answered that I didn’t want to paint the ones we owned together as they required a lot of work (I am an artist); however, he could do whatever he wanted with the ones he owned. One day, my boyfriend said he was painting miniatures. In my mind, I thought he was painting the miniatures he had ordered, or that belonged to his board games.

He should have made his intentions clear. From what she said, she did tell him that she didn’t want that done to the ones they bought together.

To my dismay, I found out he opened every single board game we owned and his, and took a handful of monsters out and sprayed them with primer, more than 100 miniatures. There are board games we haven’t opened, some of the contents, since we ordered them! Because the space we had before in the other room was too small.

I can totally understand why she is upset. But there are ways to deal with it.

At first, he didn’t understand why I was so utterly mad about his decision, since he never asked permission to paint those. At the same time, it feels highly immature of me, a grown-up adult, no kids, sulking about miniatures.

Is it possible to just buy new ones? He could replace them, I would think.

I realised it wasn’t just about “being painted”, but it was for my bf to spoil something I liked and turn it into something I hate. Also, for not being able to play before because I needed to wait for him. That unleashed my emotional range over him, and he offered me money to compensate for the losses.

He did offer to fix the problem. Quitting the entire hobby seems dramatic.

However, the hobby I was trying to cultivate is gone. He is truly sorry about it. I thought I was a strong, independent woman, and I could cope with this. It happened, the miniatures are already destroyed, soiled with paint as if it were blood.

She is really overreacting here. I get why she was mad, but there are plenty of ways to fix the issue.

However, yesterday, as I went to my crafty room. These miniatures are scattered everywhere like reminders in a warzone, and filling two big tables in our house. Half-primed. Half-painted (my bf never painted in his life, and he is still learning). I feel I wasted all my time and money on something I won’t cherish anymore, at least while I cope. I only wanted to play.

Yeah, to refuse to play with them just because they are painted is silly. Especially when he said he would buy new ones for her.

Am I out of line for saying to my bf I can’t play anymore because the miniatures are painted? Now seems a waste of money to buy new board games as replacements, as they are expensive. Some are rare and would be hard to replace. AITA?

He was definitely in the wrong for painting them when she made it clear that she didn’t want to. To his credit, he seems to understand that what he did was wrong, and he is looking for ways to fix it.

Where she is out of line is that she just can’t seem to let it go. There are plenty of solutions to his screw-up, but instead, she just wants to give up on the entire hobby.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate situation.

She absolutely has every right to feel hurt. And I agree that they need to work on communication.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

He didn’t really destroy it. And he already offered to pay her back or to replace them.

I don’t know much about painting miniatures, but I agree that this doesn’t make much sense.

Even her boyfriend would agree with this comment. But she needs to find a way to get past this.

Yes, he already admitted that he shouldn’t have done that. It is time to try to get over it.

He admitted he was wrong and offered to fix it, she just needs to let him. She has every right to be upset, but this doesn’t have to ruin the whole hobby for her.