The Tokyo Exclusion: How One Woman’s Decision to Protect Her Vacation Triggered a Lifelong Friendship Crisis

Here’s a life tip: if you want to find out what your friends are really like, take a trip with them.

Because, for some reason, the cosmos align and the universe gives you all the information you need to know when you go out of town with someone for the first time.

I’ve personally been on some trips with friends and…well, let’s just say that we won’t be traveling again together anytime soon.

Don’t get me wrong, they’re still my friends, but I just never, ever, EVER want to go out of town with them ever again…even if you paid me.

In today’s story, a woman got honest about why she doesn’t want to take her best friend on her birthday trip to Japan…because she’s been there and done that and she knows her friend is a total pain in the rear end.

Check out what she had to say…

AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want her to come to my birthday trip? “I am turning 20 (F) and my parents asked me what I want to do for my big birthday and I said I wanted to do a trip with my friends next summer. My dream destination is Japan, and they would pay for up to 2 peoples’ tickets and hotels to go with me (they have a lot of credit card points).

You REALLY learn what your friends are like when you travel with them.

I have a friend group with 4 people. I ruled out 2 friends already because one is very stingy. I’ve travelled with her before (and paid for the hotel and gas since it was a road trip). It was exhausting after a while because she constantly complained about the prices of things, and only wanted to eat at the cheapest restaurant she could find, even though I offered to pay. Even though I paid for most of our last trip, she complained when she had to spend any of her money at all. The other one in our group is a veryyy late sleeper. I would definitely go with her somewhere if it were a beach holiday but I think she would not like waking up early to go sightseeing, or I’d have to nag her to get up which is not fun for me or her.

And picky eaters are no fun when you’re on a trip…

I’ve known my best friend since high school, I love her, but she is a very picky eater. She only eats American food, chicken nuggets, fries, burgers and if you’re lucky, she’ll try Italian food, but with no garlic. She also does not like to do anything that is ‘scary’ like roller coasters or hiking. I am the complete opposite, I love sushi, oysters, caviar, onions, anything. I mostly wanted to go on the trip because I want to try the food, especially the sushi. There is a boy in our friend group and we have been friends for a year, but I’m not as close with him as I am with her. He’s not a picky eater, he likes to travel, is open-minded, and is very adventurous. I asked him if he wanted to come with me and he of course said yes. My parents said that I could just use whatever it would have cost for someone else’s tickets to stay at a nicer hotel or use for better food. My friend who I am going with let it slip that we are going to Japan next summer, since my best friend was talking about her plans for the next year, and it slipped that my parents said they would pay for two people to go.

Here come the waterworks…

I didn’t tell him to keep anything from her, but I feel that I should have. My best friend called me crying and said I picked him over her, and why didn’t I invite her to my birthday. I am planning to do cake at home with everyone too, but not until next year since that’s when my birthday is. She then used the fact that we used to date, for one month, and said I picked a boy over her. I tried to say that I just couldn’t bring her but she then said she knew I was allowed to bring two people.

Sometimes, you gotta tell people the truth…

Then she kept crying a lot and I finally admitted that it was because she is too much of a picky eater. She was very upset and said that’s not fair because she loves anime, and she can’t control the fact that she’s picky. The rest of the group besides him and another person is saying that I should have invited her just to be courteous.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said they both SUCK.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user said it’s all her fault.

If you’re gonna take a trip, especially a birthday trip, keep in mind that the vacation is ABOUT YOU.

You don’t have to go out of your way to please everyone and, let’s get real, going to Japan is a major undertaking.

If you’re gonna be stuck with someone on the other side of the world, you should probably enjoy their company.

That’s real talk, people!

You can’t really blame her for not bringing this friend on her birthday trip…she sounds like a drag!