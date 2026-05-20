The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

Visiting someone abroad requires at least one conversation with the person you are actually visiting. Common sense, right? Not for this family.

In this story, one man living overseas had his routine thrown into a tailspin when his mom and aunt booked international flights without consulting him, then expected him to rearrange his entire work schedule to chauffeur them around the country.

Little did his family know, a week-long work conference made full availability impossible, and a six-hour round trip airport run on a workday made even less sense on top of that.

So he did what any reasonable person would do and pointed them toward the airport shuttle.

But instead of being grateful, they called him selfish and ungrateful for even suggesting it.

Keep reading to find out what the internet had to say.

AITAH for not wanting to shuttle my family around when they visit? I moved abroad in the summer of last year. My mom and my aunt said they were thinking of visiting in May, as they have never been to this country before.

From the start, he requested advance notice because of his job, which his family promptly disregarded.

I said that sounded great, as I would love to see them, but I would need to know the exact dates to book time off in advance as I’m still on probation at my new job. I heard nothing, so I followed up in February and was told they actually already bought flights — as there was a good deal during Black Friday — to come in September, but they never told me this. I was annoyed they purchased flights without consulting me, but I’d make the dates work.

He actually had a pretty big scheduling conflict.

They plan on travelling around to a few places in the country — they’re not staying with me the whole time. Turns out, I have a week-long conference the second week they’ll be here, so I can’t take the full time off to show them around.

His family soon blamed him for their lack of oversight.

My mom was very annoyed when I told her, as she said they’re flying over just to see me. We also drive on the opposite side of the road than the country I’m from, so they were expecting me to be available to drive them around, as they don’t feel comfortable driving themselves here. She said I’m ruining their plans.

The unreasonable requests from his family just kept piling up.

Now they want me to pick them up from the airport and take them to their first hotel. They’re flying into and staying in a city about 3 hours away from where I live.

But he knows this won’t work for his schedule.

This would mean taking another day off work during a busy time, to drive three hours to pick them up, drop them off, and then drive three hours home. It doesn’t make sense to me.

However, every other suggestion he makes, they immediately disregard.

I suggested they take the airport shuttle bus as it’s cheap, easy, fast, and will bring them right to their hotel. Now my mom is even more annoyed and mad at me, saying I’m being ungrateful and selfish when they’re spending so much money to see me already. AITA?

It sounds like his family’s expectations for him are way too much for any working person to handle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter can’t get over the blatant entitlement.

His mother definitely dropped the ball on the planning aspect of the trip.

This family is treating him more like hired help than an actual family member.

He shouldn’t put his entire life on hold for a family who refuses to plan ahead.

Booking an international trip without telling the person you are visiting is bold — reckless, some might even say.

It’s insane behavior to call this man selfish for refusing to rearrange his entire work life around their poor planning.

He did everything right. He asked for dates upfront, waited, followed up, and still got blindsided by a surprise itinerary built entirely around his availability — availability nobody ever thought to confirm.

He didn’t drop the ball here, his family did.