May 19, 2026 at 8:20 pm

The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

by Benjamin Cottrell

stressed man facepalming at his laptop

Pexels/Reddit

Visiting someone abroad requires at least one conversation with the person you are actually visiting. Common sense, right? Not for this family.

In this story, one man living overseas had his routine thrown into a tailspin when his mom and aunt booked international flights without consulting him, then expected him to rearrange his entire work schedule to chauffeur them around the country.

Little did his family know, a week-long work conference made full availability impossible, and a six-hour round trip airport run on a workday made even less sense on top of that.

So he did what any reasonable person would do and pointed them toward the airport shuttle.

But instead of being grateful, they called him selfish and ungrateful for even suggesting it.

Keep reading to find out what the internet had to say.

AITAH for not wanting to shuttle my family around when they visit?

I moved abroad in the summer of last year.

My mom and my aunt said they were thinking of visiting in May, as they have never been to this country before.

From the start, he requested advance notice because of his job, which his family promptly disregarded.

I said that sounded great, as I would love to see them, but I would need to know the exact dates to book time off in advance as I’m still on probation at my new job.

I heard nothing, so I followed up in February and was told they actually already bought flights — as there was a good deal during Black Friday — to come in September, but they never told me this.

I was annoyed they purchased flights without consulting me, but I’d make the dates work.

He actually had a pretty big scheduling conflict.

They plan on travelling around to a few places in the country — they’re not staying with me the whole time.

Turns out, I have a week-long conference the second week they’ll be here, so I can’t take the full time off to show them around.

His family soon blamed him for their lack of oversight.

My mom was very annoyed when I told her, as she said they’re flying over just to see me.

We also drive on the opposite side of the road than the country I’m from, so they were expecting me to be available to drive them around, as they don’t feel comfortable driving themselves here.

She said I’m ruining their plans.

The unreasonable requests from his family just kept piling up.

Now they want me to pick them up from the airport and take them to their first hotel.

They’re flying into and staying in a city about 3 hours away from where I live.

But he knows this won’t work for his schedule.

This would mean taking another day off work during a busy time, to drive three hours to pick them up, drop them off, and then drive three hours home.

It doesn’t make sense to me.

However, every other suggestion he makes, they immediately disregard.

I suggested they take the airport shuttle bus as it’s cheap, easy, fast, and will bring them right to their hotel.

Now my mom is even more annoyed and mad at me, saying I’m being ungrateful and selfish when they’re spending so much money to see me already.

AITA?

It sounds like his family’s expectations for him are way too much for any working person to handle.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter can’t get over the blatant entitlement.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 3.30.35 PM The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

His mother definitely dropped the ball on the planning aspect of the trip.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 3.32.06 PM The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

This family is treating him more like hired help than an actual family member.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 3.33.07 PM The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

He shouldn’t put his entire life on hold for a family who refuses to plan ahead.

Screenshot 2026 05 18 at 3.33.52 PM The Transnational Standoff: Why an Unannounced Birthday Trip Ended with a Family Stranded in a City Three Hours Away

Booking an international trip without telling the person you are visiting is bold — reckless, some might even say.

It’s insane behavior to call this man selfish for refusing to rearrange his entire work life around their poor planning.

He did everything right. He asked for dates upfront, waited, followed up, and still got blindsided by a surprise itinerary built entirely around his availability — availability nobody ever thought to confirm.

He didn’t drop the ball here, his family did.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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