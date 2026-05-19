A Software Engineer’s Plan to Quit Turns Complicated After Seeing the Exit Requirements

Some employers seem to enjoy putting their staff in terrible situations. At least that’s what it seems like.

This may be because psychopaths are drawn to executive and management level positions.

What would you do if you were overworked, underpaid and micromanaged by someone with less experience and knowledge than you? That’s what the software engineer in this story is dealing with.

Keep reading to see why quitting is more complicated than it should be.

Mandatory 6-month exit notice while making under $50k/yr I’m a software engineer in the USA for a small company (under 25 employees). My work agreement includes a mandatory 6-month exit notice. Not a courtesy notice or negotiated transition. Six months, period.

He has done a lot for this company.

I make under $50k a year. I built the entire software team from the ground up. The infrastructure this company depends on exists because of systems I created or initiated. I stayed through the 2023 tech layoffs and burned through my savings just to keep up with student loans.

The company does not respect his time at all.

However, in this job I deal with the following: Regular contact outside work hours Workloads that aren’t possible in normal business hours Nights/weekends framed as “my choice,” but punished if I don’t comply

It got worse.

There is always retaliation when I push back. Recently, a new hire with little real experience (and who lied on their resume) was promoted over me because they’re “good at organization.” What little team leadership responsibilities I had were stripped. Now I’m required to log every hour of my work and justify it to someone who doesn’t understand the systems I built, and I get criticized for judgment calls I used to be trusted to make.

This would be really frustrating.

The micromanagement is constant. Everything is CC’d to the entire office. Any mistake turns into a company-wide HR email about “realignment” instead of being handled privately. During a recent major snowstorm, my boss forced everyone to come in anyway. Four people got into car accidents trying to comply. Any time I raise concerns about workload, boundaries, or safety, I’m told I’m “playing wounded soldier” and being emotional.

He wants out!

The 6-month notice means: I can’t leave if conditions worsen; I can’t escape retaliation quickly; ( have zero leverage if my role changes and I’m financially trapped while being underpaid At what point does a notice period stop being “professional” and start being coercive? Has anyone else dealt with a notice period this long? Is this actually enforceable, or mostly intimidation? I’m exhausted, and I genuinely don’t know how this is supposed to be normal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

This is what I would do. Know your rights!

Good! What can they do to you?

Preferably before you sign a contract!

Not sure about this one!

Oh, what a shame! (Rolls eyes)

I bet this company is going to have a public relations crisis shortly. Or a mutiny.