When His Neighbor Was Smoking, The Smoke Was Getting Into His Kid’s Room, So He Pounded On His Door Late At Night To Demand He Stop, But Wonders If He Handled It Poorly

When your neighbors smoke it is almost impossible to make it so you never smell it at all, but if they smoke in the wrong places, it can actually enter your house.

What would you do if your neighbors were smoking and it was getting into your child’s room in the evenings?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he pounded on the neighbor’s door late at night and demanded that he stop, but now he thinks he may have handled it poorly.

AITA for (loudly) banging on the neighbor’s door at midnight? So, this was about 3 weeks ago. And as much as I think I was in the clear, I’m putting it up for you to decide.

No smoking indoors is a very reasonable rule.

The house I am in has a shared wall with an Airbnb. The landlord has very clear rules about no pot smoking indoors. The shared wall between us is where my toddler has his room. One day we have some new people in the unit, and the whole outside smells like pot. I report it to the landlord.

That smell is awful, and it shouldn’t be around kids.

I found out later that she didn’t talk to the Airbnb tenants about it. That night, at midnight, my whole place smells heavily of the stuff. Soaking into my toddler’s room. I don’t want him literally sleeping in that, and I already told the landlord about it.

Well, I guess he is smoking inside.

So I went over and very, very loudly and angrily, banged on their door until they answered. When the guy opened the door the wall of smoke hit me hard. I was definitely yelling that they can’t smoke in the house, and it is getting into my kid’s room.

Come on, man. It is obvious.

The guy denied it harshly, insisting he wasn’t smoking. I don’t even have any real beef with people who smoke pot. If they are going to do it, fine. It is probably better than people who drink, even. But heck, I don’t want my kid sleeping in it.

This a very reasonable request.

I even, after the guy admitted he was smoking I there, told him that I don’t care if he smoked. Legal, or illegal, it literally doesn’t effect my life… just not where it is going to get into my kid’s bedroom. We ended up shaking hands, at the end, but I am sure he was still in shock from how mad I was, and was whirl winded by it all.

He wouldn’t have if the landlord addressed the issue.

The next day the landlord asked me if I did it, and I was super upfront that I did. And then the woman who was there came out the next day to yell at me for waking her up at midnight, screaming in front of me and my kid. It turns out that she has a 1 month old in there.

This neighbor is awful.

And she denied it again. So I told her that I definitely smelled it, and I know it was illegal, (because why deny it if it is really medical?) And that next time I wouldn’t knock, I would just call the cops. Okay, so, what’s the scoop. Was I super out of line? I don’t think I was, and I would honestly do it again. Probably would even call the cops.

No, you have to protect your kids.

Smoking in a room with a 1 month old baby? (But I didn’t learn that until after I did it.) Should I have just called the landlord at midnight? AITA?

Dealing with things in anger is rarely the right move, but at the same time, if the smoke was coming in his kid’s apartment, he couldn’t just let it go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who called the landlord after they hadn’t seen or heard their neighbor in days.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

The landlord is responsible for dealing with it.

This person says that the problem really is the landlord.

Who wants that smell in the house?

Smoke gets everywhere.

This smoker says he did the right thing.

They weren’t supposed to be smoking there to begin with.