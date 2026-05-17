“Why Can’t You Be Like Her?”: The Story of a Toxic Childhood Comparison and the Outburst That Shattered a Family

There is no doubt that parenting can be difficult, but it really shouldn’t be hard to keep from mistreating your kids in some serious ways.

What would you do if your parents were always comparing you to your step-sister. They did things like asking you why you weren’t more like her and belittling you for not getting as good of grades or going to the best schools?

That is what was happening to the young man in this story throughout his childhood, and even into young adulthood. Finally, he got tired of it and called them out for the way they treated him, which only made things worse. Now, it has been over a week since he has talked to his parents and he wonders if what he said was out of line.

AITAH for telling my parents off for constantly praising and comparing me to my sister? I (M21) have a step-sister (Step-Fathers daughter) (F21) , who we’ll call C, and we’ve never really been close but she is still a great sibling. This isn’t about her, however.

Every kid is unique and has their strengths and weaknesses.

Since I was in high school I would be slower on the uptake with certain things, I did sports, worked since sophomore year, and tried to do good at home. My sister would stay with us for the summer mainly, but go home for the school years, her and her mom and her step dad lived a few towns over.

Parents should not compare their kids like this. It can create resentment and drive a wedge in their relationship.

When I started slipping in grades, I was constantly reminded of “Look what C has done, she’s getting a scholarship!” Or “Why is C doing more than you about her education” even though I was trying my best and got a 3.6 GPA at the end of high school. C didn’t even have a job until she was 19, but that didn’t stop my parents from praising her when I was struggling.

Honestly, both of these kids seem like they are doing pretty well. There is certainly nothing wrong with community college.

When I turned 18, and C turned 18 (we’re a few months apart) I went the route of community college and C got a full ride scholarship to a university. Immediately that year I was reminded of how I could’ve done better in school to get there, and I’ll have to settle for an associates (mind you my dad doesn’t have a degree, and my mom has an associates).

He did start his career. Getting into management can be a great career choice.

I took a job as a supervisor at a retail store and C was starting her career shadowing. Again, I was asked why I don’t start my career. In 2024, is when I started to get really heated towards my parents. My mom and I had a huge argument and she gave me 30 days to move out, at this point I was doing well, or so I thought, and moved out quickly.

He is only going to live on his own because he is being forced to.

My dad/stepdad reminded me “Why do you have to play games, C is almost done with school and you’re going to have to live on your own” Then, as time went on last year, with me out of the house, C was invited to things I wasn’t. My mom became way closer with her, and barely talked to me.

This type of parenting is very unhealthy and will almost always drive your children away from you.

When she talked to me she would say “C did this this and this, how come you stay the same?” Whereas I was on my own for 10 months at that point and had no issues and was enjoying life. Fast forward to this year, I lost my job and had to move back in with my parents in August, I tried my best to find a new job but it didn’t work out.

I thought the parents were going to do the right thing for a minute there, but no. They just kick him while he is down.

I didn’t hear the usual comparing to C when I moved back in originally, but it was on Thanksgiving when my mom was talking to C as she was over, and recommended C give me pointers for how “to have a better life” I ended up blowing up on my mom and my dad, who agreed with each other, and spent the rest of the holiday in my room. My parents were mad, as they usually were when I did something.

It is unbelievable how some parents think that belittling their kids will make them do what they want.

Then my mom told me a week later that I was ridiculous for how I acted and I am a “loser” that should take advice and learn a thing or two from C. She told me based on how I’ve acted and the fact that I couldn’t respect what they thought that she didn’t want to speak to me, and it’s been 8 days since they’ve said a word to me. AITA?

From the details available in this story it seems that this young man has done nothing wrong. In fact, he seems to be doing quite well for himself, even if he is going through a rough moment while he looks for a new job. The parents need to be put in their place.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate story.

Sadly, some parents just aren’t very good at treating their kids properly. Hopefully this young man can get past it.

This is actually a pretty good idea. It might help them to get the point.

This commenter found a way to put an end to this type of comparison with her Mom.

Every child is unique, and that is actually a good thing. The parents just can’t seem to realize this.

This commenter says to make it clear that he isn’t his sister and they should stop comparing them.

It is unfortunate that some parents feel the need to compare children like this. Even if it is unintentional, they will cause serious harm to one or even both of the children. He was right to call them out for their poor parenting, even if it might push them further away.