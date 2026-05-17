Woman Says Friend Sabotaged Her Apartment Application, Leading to Quiet Revenge

Finding out about a friend’s betrayal is rough, but finding out right when they need a favor from you is pretty much a golden opportunity for petty revenge.

So when a woman realized her so-called friend had sabotaged her employment verification and nearly cost her everything, she chose not to say a word about it.

But when it came time for the friend to find an apartment of her own, she pointed her straight toward a complex with a terrible reputation everyone in town already knew about.

Keep reading for the full story.

Fake Friend almost costs me my apartment, so I make sure she finds her own apartment FakeFriend and I worked at the same place. FakeFriend was best friends with the manager. FakeFriend wanted to move in with me. That was not happening.

So FakeFriend soon retaliated.

My apartment complex wanted income verification — basically, they just needed the manager to confirm I worked there. FakeFriend convinced the manager not to verify my employment. I almost lost my apartment. Thankfully, I didn’t.

So when FakeFriend found an apartment of her own, she decided to sabotage her back.

I pretended not to know what she did. She told me she found an apartment of her own. The leasing office said they didn’t have an empty one to show the inside, and they made her appointment early in the morning. She said the place looked cute, with wide open fields of grass next to the complex.

But she didn’t let on that she was tricking her at first.

I encouraged her to sign the lease — effectively giving up her spot on other apartment waitlists. This was my petty revenge.

In fact, she had left out some very important details.

I didn’t tell her that I knew the place because I used to work in the same town. I didn’t tell her that *****heads are nocturnal, and the place is full of them. I didn’t tell her that the fields of grass are there because no one wants to build next to them. I didn’t tell her that everyone in town knows that place has a big drug problem.

This is quite the revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

What did Reddit have to say?

The apartment manager doesn’t come out of this story looking so good.

This friend could have saved herself with a little due diligence.

This user can’t wait to see the look on FakeFriend’s face when she finally realizes.

Why didn’t this friend bother to read the apartment reviews for herself?

Sabotaging someone’s housing and then asking them for apartment advice is a level of irony that writes its own ending.

At the end of the day, she signed her lease — and her fate.