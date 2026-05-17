Bride Asks Bridesmaid to Stop Wearing Wedding Dress Before Ceremony, Sparking Bridezilla Accusations

Trying to stay relaxed while planning a wedding can become a lot harder when people keep going against your wishes.

This bride worked hard to keep costs low for her bridal party by covering the cost of the bridesmaid dresses. She specifically chose dresses that everyone could realistically wear again later, which made the whole arrangement feel like a win for everyone involved.

That is, until one bridesmaid started wearing the dress to every event before the wedding even happened.

At first, the bride ignored the behavior. But when the bridesmaid announced plans to wear the exact dress to another wedding filled with mutual friends just one month before the ceremony, the bride finally spoke up.

Read on to find out why the bride thinks she crossed into bridezilla territory.

AITA I don’t want bridesmaid to wear dress to other events I’m getting married this summer, and I’ve been trying hard to be a “chill bride.” My family and I are doing most of the planning. My cousin is letting us stay at her house in Antioch, TN, just outside of Nashville, so we’re saving money before the bachelorette party. Another cousin has a van, and we’re all driving down together, so we just have to split the cost of gas. None of us is exactly swimming in cash, and I wanted to keep costs down as much as possible.

She found the perfect dresses and made a deal.

I also told my bridesmaids that if there’s anything about my wedding that’s stressing them out, to let me know. I’m the only one who should be stressing, and before this little scenario, I was feeling pretty good. Anyway, I found these perfect cocktail dresses at Anthropologie, with inclusive sizing, great color, and the holy grail: they were on sale. I made a deal with the bridesmaids. If I bought the dresses, then they would cover any necessary alterations, and everyone would be happy. I gave everyone their dresses. Everyone looks fabulous, and we’re all happy. Who said planning a wedding was hard?

Then, Roxy decided to wear her dress.

Enter Roxy. Back in December, I saw a photo of Roxy at her work Christmas party wearing the bridesmaid’s dress. I’ll admit it bugged me. I wanted the big reveal at the wedding to feel special, not like a rerun of an HR office mixer, but I bit my tongue because none of our mutual friends were there, so I’m not going to stress myself out about something I felt like was kind of petty. The problem is we have a mutual friend getting married in June, one month before my wedding. A lot of my wedding guests will be at this wedding, and when I asked Roxy what she was wearing she casually said, “Oh I’m just wearing the bridesmaids dress from your wedding. I look hot in it and it’s my favorite.”

As it turns out, this is not the first time.

In the moment, I paused and told her I didn’t want her wear the bridesmaid uniform as a guest to a wedding filled with our mutual friends right before my big day. Well, now Roxy thinks I’m being a bridezilla. She pointed out that I did say I wanted them to have a dress that they could wear again (I meant after the wedding obviously) she then dropped the bombshell that she’s already worn it to several events.

Angry, she snapped at Roxy.

I might’ve snapped. I told her that since I bought the dress, I didn’t want her to wear it again until after my wedding. So, she hit back, saying that since she paid for the alterations, she’s invested just as much money into the dress as I did. Which, thanks to the sale, might actually be true. My other bridesmaids are on my side, but Roxy thinks I’m overreacting because it’s just a dress. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s so upset. That’s pretty rude.

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Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit agree.

What a great thought.

Yet another reader who’s concerned she’ll ruin the dress before the event.

For this person, it’s actually common sense that you don’t do this.

After reading the story, the person changed their mind.

The bride has every right to be upset about this situation.

She spent a lot of time trying to keep costs low for her bridesmaids while still making the wedding feel special. She even paid for the dresses herself, so nobody had to stress about extra expenses before the trip and wedding.

So seeing one bridesmaid wear the dress to multiple events before the ceremony understandably took some of the excitement out of it for her. And choosing to wear the bridesmaid dress to another wedding filled with mutual friends only one month before the ceremony would probably bother a lot of brides.

At the same time, the bridesmaid likely saw the dress as fair game after paying for alterations and hearing she could wear it again.

This really sounds more like two people having completely different expectations about what “wear it again” actually meant.