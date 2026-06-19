A New Manager Fired The Assistant Manager Who Held The Store Together, So One Employee Walked Out In Protest

New managers often make changes that employees really just can’t wrap their minds around, and in most cases, it makes the whole job worse.

What would you do if a new manager came in and fired the assistant manager who helped make everyone love their job and the store run smoothly for the past several years?

That is what happened in this story, so one worker told the manager that she wasn’t working without an explination for why the assistant manager was fired, and she walked out. The manager called her back and gave a pathetic explination, so this worker is actively searching for a new job.

Personally, I think it is good that the worker stood up to the manager. These types of people can ruin a workplace if nobody says anything. Read through the story below and see what you think about the situation.

Came into work today to find our new manager firing our 2-year assistant manager. Walked out on the spot. Came into my store today to find our assistant manager on the verge of tears.

That is awful that this person is getting fired.

Looked on the desk and saw termination papers. Mind you, this assistant manager had been loyal to the company for more than 2 years, and basically carried the entire store on her own for months while we were manager-less before this new manager came in less than 2 months ago. (It’s a small store only like 7 employees) New manager completely changed the entire system of our store without consulting any of the existing staff, completely messing everything up and causing issues with paperwork/inventory, causing a lot of frustration among the staff.

This person doesn’t have any control over how the company runs.

Never asking any questions to our assistant manager who’s been there for 2 years because she didn’t like her. I’m just a cashier so I didn’t get involved since it didn’t really have anything to do with me, so I just did as I was told and didn’t care as long as I get paid.

Wow, she is really going to stand up for her favorite assistant manager. Good for her.

Until today when I came in and saw what was happening. I called our district manager and he gave some stupid answer like “she’s the manager it’s her decision”. I stormed into the office and told new manager, “If you fire her, I am not working my shift today. Not until we have a discussion/explanation for this. I will leave and I’m not the only one that will do so”.

Sadly, her actions aren’t likely to change anything, but showing solidarity is always nice.

She replied with “It’s not a group discussion it’s a corporate decision”. And I went “ok” and picked up my things and left. This is an assistant manager that gave her heart, soul, and health into this job. Always answering questions we had during her off hours/off-days, working through her lunch breaks, and always getting sick from overwork.

Oh, now they want to talk to her.

It was always amazing to me since I couldn’t care less about the job personally. I only care about going in, getting paid, getting out. But seeing unfair treatment I will not stand for. Shortly later, I got texted to come back in before the store closes to talk to her otherwise I’d get fired for abandoning my shift.

I’m honestly surprised that they even gave her an explination.

Wasn’t going to but my mom and coworker told me it’d be bad for my future job outlook if I get terminated like that. Came back and she gave me a whole justification for why she got fired.

I hope she finds a new job soon.

Didn’t believe her but just said that I can’t have an opinion on things I didn’t witness firsthand, but I walked out for my own principle and integrity. I’ll still be going back in to work but as soon as I find a new job, I’ll resign properly. Not as satisfying of a resolution as I would like but I guess it’s the right thing to do….

Standing up for what you believe in is important, even if it doesn’t get you the results you want right away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

I don’t know that she would qualify for unemployment if she walked out.

Sadly, this is accurate.

I think this commenter is right.

Companies do not care about their employees.

Nobody knows why you got fired.

She walked out in solidarity, but then walked right back in, which defeats the purpose. It isn’t like this was some type of high-paying job. If she really had strong principles, she would have just gone to another company nearby and gotten a similar job.

While better than nothing, I don’t think she accomplished anything by these actions. Hopefully, she can find a different job quickly and quit this awful manager for good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.