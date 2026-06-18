After 14 Years of Noisy Upstairs Neighbors, They Thought the Nightmare Was Over. They Were Wrong.

There are few things more frustrating than apartment neighbors who are always loud well into the night.

What would you do if, after enduring your loud neighbors for 14-years, they finally moved out, only to be replaced by new people who were somehow even louder?

That is what the person in this story has experienced, so out of frustration, he finally hit his ceiling with a broom to try to get them to quiet down. Unfortunately, that just made things worse as they shouted at him to be quiet.

I can certainly understand his frustration, but it sounds like he hasn’t asked them to be quiet or filed any complaints with building management. How can they change if they don’t even know it is a problem? Read through the full story below and see what you think.

New neighbors driving me insane I genuinely think I have the worst luck with upstairs neighbors.

Having neighbors like that move out is a huge relief.

For 14 years we had the same people living above us and we had so many issues with them. They were loud, inconsiderate. When they finally moved out 6 months ago we were celebrating, we honestly thought we’d never see the day.

When do these people sleep?

Then two weeks ago these new neighbors moved in and somehow they’re even worse. Every single day it’s the same thing they walk like elephants, they drag furniture and chairs, banging sounds and it goes on for HOURS. Not just during the day either. Sometimes they’re still dragging stuff until 1–2 am and then they wake up earlier than we do and start all over again.

What on Earth are these people doing?

The craziest part is that some rooms in our apartment are actually insulated pretty well against noise. We have rockwool insulation in walls and ceilings and we spent a lot and that’s how I know this isn’t normal apartment living noise because even with insulation, it still sounds like someone is constantly dropping furniture directly above us.

Why doesn’t he go up and talk to them instead?

We are barely sleeping at this point. Constant headaches, constant stress, so today I finally snapped. I was already having an anxiety attack and the noise had been going on for hours so I grabbed a broom and hit the ceiling a few times out of pure frustration.

Honestly, that is a good sign. It seems they don’t realize they are being loud. Have a conversation with them and see how it goes.

A few seconds later one of the guys upstairs yells “Can you stop making noise?” The irony nearly killed me. YOU are asking ME to stop making noise?

Yeah, those neighbors are annoying, but this guy hasn’t even attempted to talk to them about it.

The people who sound like they’re reenacting a demolition project every night until 2 am? How do you hear someone hit the ceiling and not immediately think: “Maybe the people below us are trying to tell us we’re being loud?” I swear the complete and absolute lack of self awareness.

I don’t know if it would help or not, but how can you complain about loud neighbors if you have never even asked them to keep it down? It doesn’t make much sense to me.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

At some point, you have to talk to the landlord.

I agree with this commenter.

You have to be willing to escalate issues to the proper parties.

This guy seems too sensitive to sound.

The problem isn’t the neighbors.

If you aren’t willing to talk to your neighbors about a problem, how can you complain about it? I can totally understand that this is a horrible way to live, but why not go talk to them and see if they will take steps to quiet down?

If they refuse to be quieter, then it is time to escalate the issue to the building management. This seems like a problem that is at least in part self-imposed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.