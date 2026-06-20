Dad Frustrated With Off-Leash Dogs Starts Returning What They Leave in His Yard

Imagine not owning any pets but the next door neighbors have several dogs, and they let their dogs run around the neighborhood without leashes. What would you do if they didn’t pick up after their dogs, and your yard became a land mine of stinky brown messes?

In this story, one family is in this situation, and the dad is not giving up on returning everything that’s rightfully theirs back to the neighbors in the least convenient way possible.

Let’s read all about it.

Dad’s Dog Doo Dilemma Back story: My parents have worked hard their whole lives to buy their dream home in a nice upper middle class neighborhood. They bought the house from my granddad who retired from Ford as a VP, but moved in to a smaller house after my grams died. It was a dream they never thought they could afford. A beautiful 1 story home with lots of room for their grandkids to visit, which came in handy when little sister needed to move in for a short time to get her life back on track with her 2 boys.

But then there were dogs.

Just when my sister and her little family move in, so do the new neighbors with 4 dogs. No worries, 4 dogs are not ideal in a neighborhood, but as long as they are well cared for, there will be no issues. The neighborhood association and city laws say 2+ dogs means they need to get a fenced in back yard, and my parents assumed they would do that at some point, but it costs money, so give them time and say nothing, even when the dogs being barking 24/7 very loudly and start showing up in the back yard of my dogless parents.

The neighbors don’t sound like very responsible dog owners, and they’re definitely inconsiderate neighbors.

1 year passes and the dogs are let outside frequently in the backyard unattended and they are animals after all so naturally they start coming into my parents yard to do their business. Not a huge deal if their owners are responsible and clean up the brown bombs. Only they do not ever. My dad goes over and asks them to nicely clean up their dogs deposits. They agree but refuse to ever come over and actually scoop the waste rendering my nephews unable to play in their yard without fear of smelly surprises on their feet or worse if they are playing and trip.

They finally got the fence, but that didn’t solve the problem.

The neighbors on the other side call the city and get their dogs picked up several times before the city issues them a citation and demands they get a fence. They pay the huge fine and get the much needed fence. My parents never said a word to the authorities and figured the fence would solve it. It didn’t, they started letting the dogs out of their front door to travel around the neighborhood.

OP’s dad is mad!

These 3 of these dogs are huge, a Great Dane, a very cute, but active Dalmatian, a German Shepard, and a tiny Yorkshire Terrier. Their deposits are massive. They smell as it tends to do. It ticks my dad off more than anyone else. His Detroit upbringing begins to show. He starts shoveling the odiferous surprises off of his driveway, walkways, yard, porch, patio decking. At first he just flings the smelly things into their yard, figuring that will stop it, but when that fails he devises a brilliant idea.

The neighbors were not at all understanding.

As I’ve already stated, my dad got tired of waste in his yard so my nephews who lived there couldn’t play in the yard without dodging doggy deposits. My dad asked nicely 1 last time if they could pick up the waste from my elderly parents yard, and told them my younger nephew was terrified of them after one attempted to bite him when he was ignoring the dog who wanted, nay demanded attention. The neighbor got very nasty and said they had company coming over and told my dad to back off! They claimed the law was on their side and that their dogs were allowed to go wherever they wanted and do whatever they pleased. Oh hell no! You can take the boy out of the D, but you can’t take the D out of the boy!

He made sure the neighbors’ guests knew about the dog problem.

My dad started scooping up the waste in his yard and placed it on the neighbor’s porch so the guests could see what they were dealing with and react just as my parent had. He had a nice little pile going right in front of the neighbor’s door when the guests started to arrive. The neighbor got very upset and decided to confront my dad in front of his company as to why my dad was being “so rude!” My dad very calmly said that he was tired of dealing with stuff like the ones in front of their door, and since the neighbors refused to take care of it, he figured he would.

But the neighbor still didn’t back down.

The man tries to say that the waste was not his and suggested it was my dad’s or my nephews! Talk about seeing red, my dad was mad, he told him they don’t have any animals and they would NEVER stoop to his level and leave waste for others to clean. He also knew he’d done all he could that day, but he thought his point was made. Nope the very next day when they had no company, the dogs were back in my parents yard doing their brown business.

It’s all about timing.

Dad decided to save up the waste, he even paid my nephews to pick up the putrid messes and pile them in the yard, my dad had a huge pile of squirts saved up, and he could’ve called the cops, or just flung them into their yard like most people would, but my dad is a revenge king in my book. He waited until the neighbors had a large group over then he went to work. He artfully built pyramids of brown stink on their front door, down their walk way, and in front of each drivers side car of their guests. He flings the rest all over their front yard and then sits in his house with windows open and waits.

Dad, again, made sure the guests knew the whole situation.

Their party ended and the fun began. The guests were not pleased with my dad’s choices, and when the neighbors tried to say they had no idea who did it, or why someone would do that, my dad calmly walked out and said to the guests “I am the one who put the waste where it was, and I am sorry those of you who have nothing to do with this were involved, however since these people have moved here I have had to deal with their damn dogs terrorizing my grandsons and messing up my damn lawn every damn day and they won’t clean it up, so I can’t use my damn yard without cleaning up after their stupid animals!” My mom nearly died right then and there in her house listening to my dad, and my sister and her boys laughed and told me about it.

The neighbors still haven’t learned their lesson.

Now whenever the dogs leave their waste behind, and yes they still do frequently, my dad shovels it and leaves it on their door, literally ON the door! The neighbors tried to get him in trouble for it, but the cops sided with him and even fined them a few times for having their dogs put without a leash! Don’t mess with a grumpy guy from Detroit with a sheriff son and nothing to loose!

The neighbors really need to let their dogs outside in the fenced in backyard or put them on leashes and take them for a walk. Letting them run around destroying the neighbor’s front yard is completely unacceptable. I’m so frustrated for this family that the problem still hasn’t been resolved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this stinky situation.

Here’s a suggestion for where to fling the waste.

Another person suggests aiming for the house.

Or the roof.

Here’s another vote for the roof.

That neighbor is really inconsiderate and stubborn!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.