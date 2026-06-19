Manager Fires Sick Pizza Delivery Driver for Failing to Work Through a Severe Case of the Flu

Everyone gets sick from time to time, and when you aren’t feeling well, it is best not to go to work not only because it is good for you, but also to help prevent the spreading of your illness.

What would you do if you called in sick one day and the next time you showed up, your manager fired you because you called in?

That is what happened to the pizza delivery guy in this story, so now he is on the job hunt and frustrated at the situation.

Got fired for not showing up while sick, hopefully other places won’t take that as a bad thing. I walked in to check my schedule and got pulled aside by a manager who told me that me not showing up for my shift despite having the flu was not acceptable and they let me go on the spot.

What a stupid policy.

I told them about the sickness and it’s company policy to not show up while sick. They said that without a doctors note it didn’t count (totally can get out of bed and go to a doctor alone with the flu) and they had no choice but to let me go. I get the feeling that they were just cutting costs though as other employees forgot about shifts entirely and are still working there.

Hopefully he can find a better job quickly.

Not a huge loss though as these are the same managers that have sold that hit the floor on multiple occasions. Hopefully, the next place I apply to takes my experience as a good thing and doesn’t just look at me getting fired.

There are plenty of good jobs out there (and too many bad ones).

Anyone got some tips for places that don’t suck to work at?

Any company that is going to fire you because you got sick is not worth working for. Not for the long term, anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

These are good questions.

This could be the case.

Lying on a resume, hmmm.

Good information from this commenter.

Now this is just ridiculous.

Pizza delivery jobs aren’t usually too hard to get.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.