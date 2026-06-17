Woman Says She’s Done Taking Care of Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Dog and Confronts Him About It

Things get pretty darn heated when people break up…and when one person thinks the other’s behavior is offensive, you can bet that there are gonna be some fireworks!

Especially when there’s a dog involved…

And that brings us to today’s story!

A woman went on the record and talked about why she decided to give her ex a piece of her mind because she thinks he’s an unfit dog owner…and she didn’t hold back!

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for calling out my ex for not taking care of his dog? “My ex and I broke up 4 months ago but we have to live together until our lease is up in September. Lots of issues with him using my stuff, expecting me to pay for things he uses, do all the house chores (we both work), etc. I am a firm believer he should take care of his responsibilities (pay half the house bills, buy his own food, care for his dog). Current Issue: I have two dogs, he has one. His dog is up at 530 am every day crying to be let out to pee. This wakes my dogs up, so I get up and let mine out.

This guy sounds like a deadbeat.

Some days he gets up and others, like today, he doesn’t bother so I end up having to feed and potty his dog too. It frustrated me when we were together and more so now when we are broken up. It has repeatedly been discussed. Today he tells me he didn’t bother to set his alarm until 630 am because “I need at least 7 hours of sleep or I’m miserable” and he didn’t hear the dog crying.

And he just keeps getting worse!

I told him I found this pretty selfish since he knows exactly what time the dog is up and he should be up too. It was his choice to drink alcohol and stay up last night. He shouldn’t pawn off his responsibilities on me. He responded saying I’m crazy and need help and since I already am up it shouldn’t matter if I take his dog out too. He cited that I don’t want him using my food or toiletries (toilet paper etc) as evidence I’m crazy. ​ I told him I don’t way to pay for him freeloading. He then threatened to take the dog to the SPCA if I won’t care for for the dog. I just feel like he should be caring for his own dog. My time and sleep is just as important as his. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual said she’s NTA.

This person agreed.

And another Reddit user had a lot to say.

Is she taking things too far?

It sure seems like the folks who commented on this story don’t think so…and I agree with them!

You gotta feel sorry for this poor pooch, because it sounds like he isn’t getting the care he deserves.

She needs to get away from this guy as soon as possible…and maybe she should take his dog with her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.