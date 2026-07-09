A Factory Supervisor Called Tech Support Claiming to Be Locked Out of His Account — He Was Just Using the Wrong Password

It must be amusing and frustrating to be a tech support worker. Some of the calls they get are clearly user error, and it has to be baffling how the callers are so clueless.

In this story, a factory supervisor calls tech support claiming that she is locked out of her account. He tries to help her troubleshoot the problem, but when that seems to be more trouble than it should be because she keeps giving him the wrong information, he walks over to her desk to take a look.

It’s amusing when he sees what the problem really was and the new problem she created trying to solve it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Factory supervisor doesn’t know what a computer looks like. User: I can’t get on $CompanyApp, my password won’t work and now it says the account is locked. Me: I’m checking your $CompanyApp account and it shows up okay, it’s not locked. I’m gonna remote into your computer and see what the problem is. What’s the inventory tag on it? User: ABC123. I check the inventory database, and I see it’s a monitor.

Let’s try that again.

Me: You’re giving me the monitor tag, the computer should be the one where everything is connected to. User: ABC456. I check the inventory database again, and it’s a UPS. Me: This time you gave me the “power strip” tag.

Maybe a picture will help.

I know what kind of computer they’re using so I send them a picture of it off of Google. User: I don’t see any tag on it. Me: … User: Wait, I got it. ABC789. But now the screen went off.

He found out what happened.

Oh, man… Me: Okay, I’ll be there in a minute. I make the 200 yard walk there (it’s a big factory), and I see they pulled so hard on the computer, to be able to see the tag, that they ripped the VGA cable. Since I have my laptop with me and the correct tag, I remote in… They were trying to access the OS using their company app credentials. Me: You need to use your Windows password here, once you’re in, you can open $CompanyApp and use your $CompanyApp credentials. Let me just unlock your Windows account and I’ll send one of the maintenance guys over to replace the monitor cable.

Some people aren’t even technologically savvy enough to call tech support.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person jokes about clueless calls to tech support.

This is a good point.

Another tech support worker weighs in.

This person admits to being jaded.

I can kind of see the caller’s misunderstanding, but surely she realizes that the monitor is not the same thing as the computer. I guess not.

At least it was an easy solution once the tech support worker walked over to her desk. Next time she calls with a problem, he should probably just walk over to her desk instead of trying to help her over the phone.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who leaves with a long line on Thanksgiving because his boss refuses to approve overtime. Read The Drama →