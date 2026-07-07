Employee Agrees to Help Coworker With Overtime for a Can of Coke, Then HR Gets Involved

Imagine working at a job where everyone is working on their own projects with their own deadlines. If a coworker knew he wasn’t going to make the deadline on his project, would you be willing to work overtime to help him out?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he agrees to help, but there’s one tiny string attached. He wants a small favor in exchange for the help. All he asks is a can of Coke.

Is that too much to ask? That’s the question he’s grappling with.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for asking a can of coke to help a co worker and doing overtime for helping? I (36M) work for an engineering company. We all have our own projects and deadlines. My co worker (43M) messed up his project and woudn’t finish in time. He asked me if i could help his project after the hours. So i told him i need some energy if he wants me to be productive and said i do it for a can of coke. He bought me a can of coke, and we worked till 8PM till we had to leave the building.

It sounds like OP is kind of burnt out.

I have been working my own to get everything ready for the deadlines of 30 september. Last day we can submit projects that still will be build on the 2022 budget. I haven’t been on vacation so i’m quit tired of work. Meanwhile he already had used all his holidays and a few days unpaid holidays. The next day i got a date to talk with HR on coming monday. Apparently the co worker complained. AITA for asking that?

I don’t think it was too much to ask for a can of Coke to help with the project. It’s like buying a friend pizza after they help you move. It’s a nice gesture.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP was asking for too much.

Another person is on OP’s side.

I don’t think it’s that soda’s not allowed. I think the coworker is mad that OP asked him to buy him a can of Coke in exchange for his help.

It’s definitely a bargain.

His coworker sounds so annoying. If he didn’t want to buy him the can of Coke, he didn’t have to. He could’ve done all the work on his own and/or failed to meet the deadline. If you’re asking someone for a favor, don’t be surprised if they also ask you for a favor in return.

I would never help that coworker again.

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