He Insists on Using Hand Towels After Showering, But His Wife Says His “Lifestyle Choice” Is Destroying the Laundry

Drying after the shower can be a little annoying, am I right? I personally struggle to have the patience, so I kind of get where the guy from this story is coming from.

He basically argues that drying yourself with a bunch of small towels is fundamentally better than using a big (normal) one.

But is his comfort or logic that important when it’s inconveniencing his wife?

This arguably petty argument turned into a power struggle. Is he going to have to part with his tiny towels or his wife?

Read the full story and see what people had to say.

AITA for refusing to use a normal towel after showering because I prefer hand towels My wife and I are currently sitting at the kitchen table drinking coffee and waiting for the internet to decide who is the crazy one in our marriage. This morning she finally snapped because after I get out of the shower, I refuse to use a standard bath towel. Instead, I use three or four small hand towels to dry off because I feel like I have much better control over the drying process and it prevents the damp towel smell in the bathroom.

*Sigh*.

She claims I am singlehandedly ruining the laundry rotation and making our linen closet look like an absolute disaster zone. I think it is a harmless preference that hurts nobody, but she says it is a chaotic lifestyle choice that needs to stop immediately. AITA?

*Sigh*.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Tough love is required.

Good questions to ask.

What the heck, indeed.

Another reader chimes in.

Cray cray.

First of all, his wife sounds like a saint for even talking about it instead of hiding every hand towel in the house.

I guess this could be considered a quirky/funny little habit that could become annoying to the point of divorce after years of living together. At least they’re discussing it.

There is some logic to it: smaller towels are lighter, easier to handle… I guess this could also apply to cars (why do we need extra-large SUVs again)?

Either way, he’s in the wrong for doing this and annoying his wife, the person responsible for the laundry.

Maybe he should become the laundry master since he cares so much.