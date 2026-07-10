Her Cousin Started Drama at the Family Dinner — Her Clap Back Left Everyone at the Table Speechless

While the concept of a “functional family” has largely proven to be a myth, some are certainly better at getting along with each other than others. Especially in situations where the whole unit is gathered together.

How would you handle your much older cousin ruffling everyone’s feathers at the dinner table in front of the family matriarch? One woman recently shared her drama about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for pointing out my cousin’s hypocrisy?

All this mess started because my cousin F (45) decided to tag along with me and my mom to visit my grandma.

We brought food from a place on our side of the city because my granny has gotten a bit picky with food and doesn’t wanna eat anything from the usual places near her house.

We were talking during lunch and one of my aunts asked where we got the food from, and I told her from where which made my cousin get incredibly aggressive.

Seems like Granny isn’t the only one who is picky.

She began to talk about how the owner of that place in particular was the worst man alive, because his current wife was his affair partner, asking me how could I even dare to buy from him.

Mind you, I didn’t knew any of this until that moment, and told her so.

That type of thing usually isn’t public information.

This made her even madder, and she started to berate me in front of my mom’s sisters and my grandma, even telling her to say anything about this matter, my granny said nothing, just that the food was good and that was it.

The whole time we were there, my cousin continued to be mad at me and just kept on saying “This is why I’m grandma’s favorite grandchild, because I have morals!”.

I didn’t fight, kept quiet, because I was there to see my granny and help with some stuff.

It’s not worth stooping down to her level.

Once we were in the car, and it was just my cousin, my mom and I, all I did was ask “If you have such high morals, why are you dating a married man?”

That was all, my mom told me to shut up, that what I said wasn’t nice, and my cousin began to cry and tell me this was different, because her “boyfriend” is unhappy in his marriage, and other bs excuses.

Hopefully she stretched before all of those mental gymnastics.

Ever since, my mom and cousin have been on my case about how rude I was and it’s getting to me.

I know how my dad’s family is and that NONE of them take well to being called out, so I shouldn’t have said anything to make her mad.

AITA for pointing is hypocritical of her to be this mad when she’s doing the same?

Family. You truly can’t live with ’em. Can’t live without ’em.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the Reddit verdict was on this one.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was NOT empathetic to the cousin.



And called out the situation for what it was.



Someone praised the OP for handling her with grace.



And for not involving the grandmother in any way.



But ultimately, everyone encouraged her to just let sleeping dogs lie.



At least this attitude doesn’t seem to run in the family.